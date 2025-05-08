Breakfast in 10 minutes with potatoes, mozzarella, and bacon — the ideal beginning to the day

Potato cakes. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

This hot breakfast with crispy pita bread, tender potato filling, melted cheese, and fried bacon is surprisingly quick to prepare. It's ideal for mornings when you want a hearty meal without any extra effort. Baked in the oven, it doesn't require any complicated ingredients and is sure to please the whole family.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

You'll need:

Potatoes — 2 pcs;

Bacon — 100 g

Onion — 1 pc;

Oil — for frying;

Ground black pepper — to taste;

Pita bread — 2 pcs;

Mozarella — 150 g.

How to cook

Boil the potatoes in salted water until soft, about 15 minutes. Cut the bacon and onion into cubes and fry in a frying pan with oil until the onion is golden brown.

Onion and bacon. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Season with pepper. Mash the boiled potatoes, add the fried bacon and onions, and mix.

Pita bread and filling. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Cover the baking dish with parchment, put one sheet of pita bread, and spread the filling evenly.

Pita bread and cheese. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Sprinkle with grated mozzarella, cover with a second sheet of dough, and sprinkle with cheese again.

The ready-made dish. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Bake in the oven at 180 °C for about 15 minutes. Cut into portions and serve hot.

