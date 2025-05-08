Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Recipes arrow Breakfast in 10 minutes — you need 2 potatoes and 100 g of bacon arrow

Breakfast in 10 minutes — you need 2 potatoes and 100 g of bacon

8 May 2025 09:49
Olha Horokhova - editor
Breakfast in 10 minutes with potatoes, mozzarella, and bacon — the ideal beginning to the day
Potato cakes. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua
Olha Horokhova - editor

This hot breakfast with crispy pita bread, tender potato filling, melted cheese, and fried bacon is surprisingly quick to prepare. It's ideal for mornings when you want a hearty meal without any extra effort. Baked in the oven, it doesn't require any complicated ingredients and is sure to please the whole family.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

Advertisement

You'll need:

  • Potatoes — 2 pcs;
  • Bacon — 100 g
  • Onion — 1 pc;
  • Oil — for frying;
  • Ground black pepper — to taste;
  • Pita bread — 2 pcs;
  • Mozarella — 150 g.

How to cook

Boil the potatoes in salted water until soft, about 15 minutes. Cut the bacon and onion into cubes and fry in a frying pan with oil until the onion is golden brown.

a delicious potato breakfast
Onion and bacon. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Season with pepper. Mash the boiled potatoes, add the fried bacon and onions, and mix.

a delicious potato and bacon breakfast
Pita bread and filling. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Cover the baking dish with parchment, put one sheet of pita bread, and spread the filling evenly.

a delicious potato and bacon breakfast in 10 minutes
Pita bread and cheese. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Sprinkle with grated mozzarella, cover with a second sheet of dough, and sprinkle with cheese again.

potato and bacon breakfast in 10 minutes
The ready-made dish. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Bake in the oven at 180 °C for about 15 minutes. Cut into portions and serve hot.

We invite you to get acquainted with our selection of simple and tasty breakfasts, which are ideal for starting your day with a hearty meal

Overnight oats — Lazy breakfast in a jar

Cottage cheesecake recipe — Perfect for breakfast

The easiest breakfast recipe — Cottage cheese muffins

Secret Recipe for Oatmeal Granola — Breakfast is ready in 3 min

potato recipes breakfast ideas bacon mozzarella
Advertisement

All news

Archive
All News Articles Video

08:31 These Samsung One UI 7 settings will improve your user experience

23:22 Ceasefire proposal stands — Zelensky's address

22:34 Zelensky talked to the students of the Universities of Ecuador

21:58 Merz answered what security guarantees for Ukraine depend on

21:36 Ending war in Ukraine — Vance calls Russia's demands "excessive"

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

21:11 5 detective TV shows that'll shock you with an unexpected ending

19:40 Merz answers whether to end the war in Ukraine without the US

15:21 Zelensky reacted to Russia's massive attack and made a statement

14:23 Photos of the portable Asus Xbox gaming console appeared online

13:35 Top 3 most loved Apple devices, according to users in China

08:31 These Samsung One UI 7 settings will improve your user experience

23:22 Ceasefire proposal stands — Zelensky's address

22:34 Zelensky talked to the students of the Universities of Ecuador

21:58 Merz answered what security guarantees for Ukraine depend on

21:36 Ending war in Ukraine — Vance calls Russia's demands "excessive"

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

21:11 5 detective TV shows that'll shock you with an unexpected ending

19:40 Merz answers whether to end the war in Ukraine without the US

15:21 Zelensky reacted to Russia's massive attack and made a statement

14:23 Photos of the portable Asus Xbox gaming console appeared online

13:35 Top 3 most loved Apple devices, according to users in China

08:50 NATO turns 76 — when and why the Alliance was created

22:09 Signal privacy — Who created the app and why

14:06 The most sacred "Aidar" fighters' dreams — what they think about

14:09 Aidar Battalion fighters share their dreams after the war is over

Text

Російський опозиціонер Каспаров впевнений, що США та РФ ведуть таємні переговори

9 November 2023
Text

H&M повернувся — у яких ТРЦ відкрились магазини, які враження покупців та ціни на одяг

6 February 2024
Text

Український тиждень у Вашингтоні — підсумки від Новини.LIVE

Text

Барабаш назвав кількість цивільних, які продовжують залишатися в Авдіївці

27 February 2024
Text

Експерт пояснив наміри Кремля воювати з НАТО через слова Макрона

Top news

All News Articles Video

19:45 The most popular fragrance that became a style benchmark in 2025

24 April 2025

17:51Trump reacts to Russian attack on Kyiv and calls on Putin to stop

1 May 2025

04:01 Top 3 phrases confident, self-respecting women say

5 May 2025

10:48 Six astrological signs will succeed this week on May 5-11

24 April 2025

18:25 How to revitalize thin hair — Haircuts that create a wow effect

2 May 2025

15:58 Marvel angered Ukrainians with Thunderbolts post-credits scene

24 April 2025

13:54 Should you wash your hair twice? The truth that will surprise you

2 May 2025

11:10 Baggy jeans from the ’90s are the top trend this spring

1 May 2025

20:23 The unexpected shirt styling trend taking over spring 2025

7 May 2025

08:04 One zodiac sign will receive a life-changing message this week