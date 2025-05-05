Hot sandwiches with a baguette and vegetable filling in 15 minutes for breakfast — recipe

Hot sandwiches with filling. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

These hot pan sandwiches with a vegetable spread are a great option for a hearty and flavourful breakfast that is easy to prepare.

Smachnenke published the recipe.

You'll need:

Baguette — 1 pc;

Carrots — 2 pc;

Pickled cucumbers — 2 pc;

Onions — 2 pc;

Mayonnaise — to taste;

Garlic — 2 cloves;

Salt, pepper — to taste;

Butter or oil — for frying.

How to cook

Slice the baguette obliquely and fry on both sides in a frying pan with butter until golden brown.

Carrots and onions. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Grate the carrots on a Korean carrot grater. Grate the cucumbers in the same way, and lightly squeeze out the juice. Cut the onion into thin half rings.

Cooking the filling. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Fry the carrots and onions in vegetable oil until soft and golden, stirring occasionally.

Ready-made sandwiches. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Mix the cucumbers, fried vegetables, garlic, a little mayonnaise, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Mix well. Spread the vegetable mixture on the toasted baguette slices. Serve hot.

