Hot sandwiches with filling for breakfast in 15 minutes

5 May 2025 08:40
Olha Horokhova - editor
Hot sandwiches with a baguette and vegetable filling in 15 minutes for breakfast — recipe
Hot sandwiches with filling. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua
These hot pan sandwiches with a vegetable spread are a great option for a hearty and flavourful breakfast that is easy to prepare.

Smachnenke published the recipe.

You'll need:

  • Baguette — 1 pc;
  • Carrots — 2 pc;
  • Pickled cucumbers — 2 pc; 
  • Onions — 2 pc;
  • Mayonnaise — to taste;
  • Garlic — 2 cloves;
  • Salt, pepper — to taste;
  • Butter or oil — for frying.

How to cook

Slice the baguette obliquely and fry on both sides in a frying pan with butter until golden brown.

simple and tasty, delicious bread breakfast
Carrots and onions. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Grate the carrots on a Korean carrot grater. Grate the cucumbers in the same way, and lightly squeeze out the juice. Cut the onion into thin half rings.

very delicious breakfast from bread
Cooking the filling. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Fry the carrots and onions in vegetable oil until soft and golden, stirring occasionally.

a delicious breakfast from bread
Ready-made sandwiches. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Mix the cucumbers, fried vegetables, garlic, a little mayonnaise, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Mix well. Spread the vegetable mixture on the toasted baguette slices. Serve hot.

