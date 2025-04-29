Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Psychology arrow Toxic workplaces harm more than just your mental health arrow

Toxic workplaces harm more than just your mental health

30 April 2025 03:05
Olha Veres - editor
Olha Veres
editor
Toxic work - why you should change it immediately
Woman is tired at work. Photo: Pexels
Olha Veres - editor
Olha Veres
editor

Most people have heard of burnout — but working in a toxic environment can lead to much more serious consequences. Prolonged exposure to constant stress, disrespect, and negativity at work can take a toll on both your emotional well-being and physical health.

Novyny.LIVE explains what toxic jobs can do to you — and why it’s crucial to act.

Advertisement

What a toxic job can do to you

Spending long hours around toxic colleagues or managers can normalize unacceptable behavior. What once felt wrong may start to seem routine — especially if your company keeps reinforcing the idea that "it’s just business."

Over time, constant negativity and unfair treatment may wear down your self-confidence. Criticism, lack of boundaries, and emotional manipulation can make you question your skills and value.

Eventually, this stress doesn’t just stay at work. It bleeds into your personal life — damaging relationships, increasing anxiety, and even affecting your sleep. Your job ends up consuming more than your time; it consumes your peace of mind.

What are the risks of toxic work

Woman at her desk. Photo: Pexels

Time to make a change

If you’re stuck in a toxic workplace, don’t wait. Staying too long can rob you of motivation and keep you stuck in survival mode, rather than growing toward your goals.

Previously, we covered five habits that destroy your self-esteem.

We also shared signs of emotionally healthy relationships to look for in a partner.

job psychology колеги поради психолога самооцінка
Advertisement

All news

Archive
All News Articles Video

Adonxs to represent Czechia at Eurovision 2025 — what we know

Another iconic brand to exit phone market after Nokia

Renovation mistakes to avoid in 2025 modern interiors

Trump says Putin easier to deal with than Zelensky

Kellogg calls for at least 30-day Ukraine ceasefire

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

Google Wallet is testing NFC card adding — everything we know

Duolingo refuses to hire employees in favor of AI — details

The scandal over the secret AI experiment erupted on Reddit

Bitcoin prepares to jump — changes expected in the crypto market

Online shopping in ChatGPT — how the new product search works

Adonxs to represent Czechia at Eurovision 2025 — what we know

Another iconic brand to exit phone market after Nokia

Renovation mistakes to avoid in 2025 modern interiors

Trump says Putin easier to deal with than Zelensky

Kellogg calls for at least 30-day Ukraine ceasefire

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

Google Wallet is testing NFC card adding — everything we know

Duolingo refuses to hire employees in favor of AI — details

The scandal over the secret AI experiment erupted on Reddit

Bitcoin prepares to jump — changes expected in the crypto market

Online shopping in ChatGPT — how the new product search works

NATO turns 76 — when and why the Alliance was created

Signal privacy — Who created the app and why

The most sacred "Aidar" fighters' dreams — what they think about

Aidar Battalion fighters share their dreams after the war is over

Text

12:02 Російський опозиціонер Каспаров впевнений, що США та РФ ведуть таємні переговори

9 November 2023
Text

10:00 H&M повернувся — у яких ТРЦ відкрились магазини, які враження покупців та ціни на одяг

6 February 2024
Text

15:00 Український тиждень у Вашингтоні — підсумки від Новини.LIVE

Text

17:00 Барабаш назвав кількість цивільних, які продовжують залишатися в Авдіївці

27 February 2024
Text

21:43 Експерт пояснив наміри Кремля воювати з НАТО через слова Макрона

Top news

All News Articles Video

3 Reasons to switch to a key phone

24 April 2025

Trump reacts to Russian attack on Kyiv and calls on Putin to stop

How to revitalize thin hair — Haircuts that create a wow effect

Should you wash your hair twice? The truth that will surprise you

21 April 2025

TOP 5 light fragrances for Spring/Summer 2025

22 April 2025

The London tourist visited Lviv and described his impressions

17 April 2025

Restarting your phone regularly — Why it's useful

25 April 2025

One astrological sign's chance to heal on the New Moon, April 27

2010s trends are back — what’s In style for 2025

24 April 2025

Thick and fluffy pancakes for breakfast — Quick recipe