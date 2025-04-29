Toxic work - why you should change it immediately

Woman is tired at work. Photo: Pexels

Most people have heard of burnout — but working in a toxic environment can lead to much more serious consequences. Prolonged exposure to constant stress, disrespect, and negativity at work can take a toll on both your emotional well-being and physical health.

Novyny.LIVE explains what toxic jobs can do to you — and why it’s crucial to act.

What a toxic job can do to you

Spending long hours around toxic colleagues or managers can normalize unacceptable behavior. What once felt wrong may start to seem routine — especially if your company keeps reinforcing the idea that "it’s just business."

Over time, constant negativity and unfair treatment may wear down your self-confidence. Criticism, lack of boundaries, and emotional manipulation can make you question your skills and value.

Eventually, this stress doesn’t just stay at work. It bleeds into your personal life — damaging relationships, increasing anxiety, and even affecting your sleep. Your job ends up consuming more than your time; it consumes your peace of mind.

Time to make a change

If you’re stuck in a toxic workplace, don’t wait. Staying too long can rob you of motivation and keep you stuck in survival mode, rather than growing toward your goals.

