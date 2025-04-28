A habit that makes a leader a loser - avoid it

A woman talks to a psychologist. Illustrative photo: Freepik

There is one habit that triggers stress and panic in those who develop it: procrastination. Many dream of breaking free from it, but few succeed.

What is procrastination and how to recognize it

Procrastination is the act of delaying tasks. It is often a difficult habit to break and can even become chronic.

It affects both children and adults. For example, a student with a tendency to procrastinate might keep postponing the memorization of a long poem, while an office worker might repeatedly delay writing a report.

According to psychologist Nataliya Velkova, one of the key signs of procrastination is consciously or unconsciously avoiding an important task. People often keep themselves busy with other activities instead — washing dishes, scrolling through social media, or coming up with excuses and "urgent" tasks to avoid the main job at hand.

The leading causes of procrastination include fear of failure, fear of being late or judged, guilt over past unfinished tasks, and perfectionism — the desire to do things perfectly, which can paralyze action altogether.

"In such cases, people find themselves trapped in a cycle of procrastination and begin to lose faith in their ability to complete tasks on time," Velkova explains.

When procrastination becomes chronic, achieving success in education, work, or relationships becomes extremely difficult. It damages a person’s reputation and self-esteem, and leads to overall dissatisfaction with life.

Moreover, Velkova notes that procrastination levels can worsen with anxiety disorders and depression.

How to fight procrastination

To break free from procrastination, try the following strategies:

Break large tasks into smaller steps, each manageable in one sitting.

Start your workday with the most unpleasant tasks to make the rest of the day feel easier. Alternatively, begin with smaller, easier tasks to build confidence.

Minimize distractions during work or study — turn off messengers and social media.

When faced with a new task, take the time to analyze it: assess its importance, how best to approach it without rushing, anticipate possible challenges, and recall how you handled similar tasks in the past.

