Love confession — should a woman be the first to do it?

28 April 2025 12:46
Olha Veres - editor
Should a woman be the first to confess her love? All the pros and cons
A couple in love. Photo: Pexels
Feelings at the beginning of a relationship usually overwhelm both partners. You want to shout your love to the whole world. Society has long been accustomed to men expressing it, but should a woman be the first to speak of falling in love?

Novyny.LIVE weighed the pros and cons of a woman's love confession.

Should a woman confess her love to a man?

The pros of being the first to confess your love

A man who has feelings for you will definitely appreciate your courage and determination. Even if it catches him by surprise, the relationship will then move to a whole new level. You will be proud of your action more than once.

Silent love is not always clear. If you've been in a relationship for a long time and your partner hasn't confessed his love yet, don't be afraid to express yourself. Do it first so that the cherished words don't remain hidden forever. Perhaps your relationship is missing this step.

Whether a woman should be the first to talk about her feelings
Happy couple. Photo: Pexels

Also, a love confession from a woman can help a partner express himself if he is shy. Perhaps a man has been wanting to confess his feelings to you for a long time, but didn't understand whether it was mutual. With a reserved man, a confession from a woman can push him to take a more decisive step.

It's worth confessing your feelings to a man if your relationship has reached a dead end. This will help to open all the cards and talk about the problems, if they really exist.

The cons of being the first to confess your love

A man may not reciprocate. You need to be prepared for this and understand that it is normal. At least you will know exactly what his intentions are. If a man decides to end the relationship, don't worry about it. It is better when a couple without a future breaks up at the initial stage.

Should a woman be the first to confess her love
A couple in love hugging. Photo: Pexels

Your love confession may cause a mixed reaction from the man. At such a moment, it's easy to look at your partner with different eyes and see if you should continue to move in the same direction. So, whether this is more of a con or a pro is up to you.

To understand whether you should be the first to confess your love, ask yourself the main question: why do you need it? The answer will lead you to the right step.

As a reminder, we told you about 8 movies that would make you reevaluate your relationship.

We also told you about the TOP 3 movies to watch and have a good cry.

psychology relationships love relationships psychology of relationships
From May 5, WhatsApp to stop working on these three iPhone models

Budget laptop — how to choose the right one so it won't annoy you

Russian strike on Kyiv — Rescue operation completed

Meta added the online translator feature to Ray-Ban smart glasses

Apartment prices across Italy increase — what is the reason

Russia's attack on Pavlohrad — Father and daughter burned alive

Google to allow you to unsubscribe from spam emails in one touch

All Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 details — should you expect a novelty?

The iOS magic — 7 hidden iPhone features that'll make life easier

What missile did Russia attack Kyiv with — details by Zelensky

