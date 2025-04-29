Green flags in relationships — you may have been overlooking the most important things

A man is kissing a woman. Photo: Pexels

No relationship is ideal, and there is always room for misunderstandings or quarrels. The main task of a couple who wants to maintain their feelings and respect for each other is to be able to handle conflict situations with dignity. In addition, the needs of both partners should be taken into account. Only then will it be possible to build a healthy relationship.

Novyny.LIVE talks about green flags in relationships.

Advertisement

What a healthy relationship should look like

Partners need to accept things that are important to each other. In addition, they should always be remembered and taken into account. This is one of the green flags in a relationship.

Another sign of a healthy union between two people is truth. A partner should speak frankly, even if it is not beneficial to them.

A happy couple is hugging. Photo: Pexels

It's also important to remember to apologize. If your significant other has done something wrong and has no problem admitting it and apologizing, you are lucky to have a partner.

Joint decision-making is also a green flag in a relationship. In a healthy relationship, partners should consider each other's opinions when it comes to important things.

A sign of a healthy relationship is also a constructive conversation about needs. Your partner should be able to talk about what they want from you without pressure or blame.

And finally, your relationship is healthy and happy if you want to be with your partner. It's about comfort and a sense of security. This is perhaps the main green flag.

As a reminder, earlier we talked about whether a woman should be the first to confess her love and what the pros and cons of doing so are.

We also told you about 8 movies that would make you reevaluate your relationship.