Stop doing this — five habits that destroy your self-esteem

28 April 2025 23:51
Olha Veres - editor
Habits that quietly destroy self-esteem - give them up
An upset girl. Photo: Freepik
It might sound surprising, but often, the biggest threat to your self-esteem is you. Many of us engage in everyday behaviors without realizing how much they undermine our confidence.

Novyny.LIVE highlights five common habits that can quietly erode your self-esteem.

Habits that damage self-esteem

Constantly comparing yourself to others

If you want to build real confidence, stop measuring yourself against others. Constant comparisons diminish your own value and achievements, often leading to unnecessary feelings of inadequacy.

Focusing only on your failures

We tend to fixate on our mistakes and shortcomings. Instead, shift your focus toward your successes. Celebrating even small wins can go a long way in preserving and strengthening your self-esteem.

Not understanding your own needs and desires

Self-awareness is key. Pay attention to your true needs, feelings, and aspirations. By connecting with what genuinely matters to you, you’ll find more confidence and reduce feelings of insecurity.

Inaction and passivity

Success doesn’t come to those who wait. Taking action — even small steps — builds a sense of achievement, which is essential for maintaining healthy self-esteem.

Failing to set personal boundaries

Protecting your self-esteem also means learning to say "no." If someone crosses your personal boundaries, don’t be afraid to assert yourself and demand the respect you deserve.

psychology advice intresting facts
