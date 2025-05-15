Top 5 movies that break stereotypes about women to watch

Friends watching a movie. Photo: Freepik

Despite humanity's significant progress and women's achievements, many stereotypes about women persist. Almost everyone has probably faced prejudice at least once, and a lot of movies have been made about this topic.

Novyny.LIVE's selection includes five inspiring films that break stereotypes about women.

These are the best movies and TV Shows that break stereotypes about women

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

This comedy-drama series tells the story of a woman who turns to stand-up comedy after discovering her husband's infidelity. In a society accustomed to accepting jokes only from men, she tore the stage apart. The movie is about having the courage to do something considered "unbecoming" for a woman.

Mona Lisa Smile

One of the most popular stereotypes about women is that they should devote their lives to their families and children. This movie shatters that stereotype. The protagonist, a teacher at a prestigious women's school, strives to open her students' eyes to life. She encourages them to dream, to discover themselves, and to take responsibility for their future.

Legally Blonde

This comedy follows the life of a young woman who enrolls in Harvard Law School. She encounters many blonde stereotypes and strives to prove them wrong. She truly breaks the stereotype that women are less intelligent than men.

Hidden Figures

Ця стрічка розповідає про групу афроамериканських жінок-математиків, які працювали в NASA. Вона заснована на реальних подіях. Головні героїні робили наукові розрахунки для однієї з найбільших операцій в історії людства — запуску астронавта Джона Гленна на орбіту Землі. Вони довели, що розум та мужність не мають статі.

Frida

This is the story of a woman who refused to succumb to her circumstances or social pressures. An artist, a feminist, and a revolutionary, she lived against all odds. This film reminds us that every woman has the right to be different — strong or vulnerable, happy or sad.

These movies challenge traditional ideas about what a woman should be like. After watching them, you will definitely feel inspired to create, not give up, and move forward.

