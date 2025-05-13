Top 5 Encouraging movies for success and motivation

A woman watching a movie. Photo: Freepik

Anyone can achieve great things. To do so, you must work hard, study, and take control of your life instead of waiting for a miracle. Many movies have been made about people who achieved success despite not expecting it: they motivate you, boost your confidence, and encourage you to move forward.

Novyny.LIVE shares a selection of inspiring movies that are useful for self-development.

The best motivational movies

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

This movie tells the story of Chris Gardner, a man who wanted the best for himself and his young son. Despite life's constant challenges, he never considered giving up on his dream.

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

This biographical drama recounts the life of mathematician John Nash. Despite struggling with a mental disorder, he achieved success and recognition in his scientific career.

Genius (2016)

Perseverance and learning are essential for anyone who wants to reach their full potential. This movie illustrates this concept through the relationship between an editor and a writer.

The Social Network (2010)

This movie tells the story of how the legendary social network Facebook was created. It will impress you with how ambitions can change your life and create a new era in technology.

Julie & Julia (2009)

This movie is about a woman who learns to cook and starts a blog, inspired by a famous cookbook. It illustrates how a sincere passion can transform a life.

These movies will inspire you to make positive changes and promote self-development. Choose the one you like best and get ready to change your life.

