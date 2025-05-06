Addictive Turkish series to binge — 3 shows worth watching till the end

The series Bet Your Life. Photo: a still from the series

Turkish dramas are known for their unexpected plot twists and emotionally rich characters. Some are so captivating, it’s impossible not to finish them to the very last episode.

Novyny.LIVE shares three must-watch titles.

Lovers Anonymous

After a traumatic childhood, Cem has stopped believing in love, convinced it only leads to pain. Together with his mentor, he opens a clinic that helps people heal from heartbreak. But everything changes when he meets the romantic and idealistic Hazal.

Bet Your Life

Isa, a once-popular sports commentator, loses his fame and career after a major failure. Out of nowhere, he encounters the ghost of a murdered billionaire who asks him to solve his death. Determined to reclaim his life, Isa agrees to help.

Istanbul Encyclopedia

A young student arrives in Istanbul from a small town, staying with her mother’s old friend. As she tries to find her place in the big city, she faces new challenges, meets new people, and discovers a fresh sense of hope.

