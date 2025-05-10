5 TV Shows for aesthetes to watch for their cinematography

A woman is watching a movie on a laptop. Photo: Freepik

This spring, TV series with sharp plots and intricate stories are all the rage. This is exactly the kind of movie you want to watch every night in a warm bed with a cup of coffee. Warm shots with subdued light will not leave indifferent fans of not only interesting movies, but also beautiful atmospheric pictures.

Novyny.LIVE publishes a selection of the most fashionable series of this spring.

The most fashionable TV series worth watching

Running point

This sharp Netflix comedy follows party girl Ayla Gordon as she unexpectedly takes the reins of her family’s professional basketball empire. What seems like the opportunity of a lifetime quickly turns into a rollercoaster of challenges — both on and off the court. As the season unfolds, we watch Ayla, played by Hudson, undergo a striking transformation: from carefree socialite to savvy businesswoman. It’s witty, fast-paced, and full of heart — with plenty of twists along the way.

Towards Zero

This series has quickly become one of the most anticipated releases of the spring. A British adaptation of Agatha Christie’s 1944 novel Towards Zero, it follows a detective unraveling the mysterious murder of a local celebrity — a tennis star found dead in his own home. Expect tangled love triangles among the elite, a hedonistic "hotel of pleasure," and a storyline as gripping as it is glamorous. With stunning cinematography, evocative lighting, and exquisite costumes, this adaptation is as visually captivating as it is narratively rich.

Dope Girls

Set in 1920s London, this gripping BBC series centers on a group of bold young women who defy expectations by forming their own gang in the heart of the city. At its core is a 42-year-old single mother determined to carve out a better, more dignified future for her daughter. Often dubbed the female answer to "Peaky Blinders", the show captivates not only with its compelling storyline but also with its strikingly stylish female characters — each look more unforgettable than the last.

Your Friends & Neighbors

This gripping new series follows a charismatic New York hedge fund manager whose world unravels after he's abruptly fired. Faced with mounting pressure to support his family, he turns to an unexpected — and dangerous — solution: stealing luxury items from the homes of the wealthy elite. As the story unfolds, the protagonist morphs seamlessly between his old life and his new secret persona, revealing a duality that’s as fascinating as it is unsettling. It’s a smart, suspenseful portrait of ambition, desperation, and moral gray zones.

The Residence

Inspired by Kate Andersen Brower’s bestselling book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House, this gripping series spins a fictional tale of murder and intrigue behind America’s most iconic doors. When a shocking crime unfolds during a state dinner, the investigation falls into the hands of the eccentric yet brilliant detective Cordelia Kapp. Set against a backdrop of polished protocol, the show is a feast for the eyes — with sharp suits, opulent gowns, and secrets simmering just beneath the surface.

These series have emerged as the breakout hits of spring — gaining momentum not just for their gripping storylines, but for their stunning visuals that make it nearly impossible to look away.

