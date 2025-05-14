The most toxic couples in Game of Thrones — why it's better not to imitate them

Scene from the movie Game of Thrones. Photo: screenshot

The legendary Game of Thrones TV show has become a favorite among millions of viewers. You can watch eight seasons in one go. It has everything — power struggles, betrayals, murders, and love. Feelings are intertwined in the TV show and become the cause of all troubles and misfortunes. Healthy relationships in the TV show are not only difficult to find, but impossible. If we describe this movie in a few words, it's an ideal encyclopaedia of abusive relationships.

Abusive relationships in the Game of Thrones TV show

The Game of Thrones TV show successfully shows all the types of relationships that should be avoided. Here, you have abusive relationships, manipulations, and unhealthy attachments. Let's take a closer look at the relationship between the main couples of the TV show.

Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo

The beginning of the relationship between this couple was already unhealthy. Daenerys was forced to marry Khal. At first, the woman did not accept her husband, who was rude and even cruel in the relationship. However, in the end, Daenerys decides to take matters into her own hands and try to build happiness out of hatred. At first glance, it seems that the relationship is really becoming more tender. However, we should not forget that they were built on violence and coercion. The question of whether love could really have a place in such a situation is probably rhetorical.

Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow

Daenerys Targaryen had another relationship with Jon Snow. When they first started, it seemed as if it was a sincere love that would last through everything. However, this did not happen. Passionate and strong feelings were crossed out by the thirst for power that both partners had. The TV show clearly shows Daenerys' attempts to manipulate her partner for her own benefit. So it's hard to say whether there was love in reality. But there are also questions about the feelings of Jon Snow, who decided to kill his chosen one in the last episode.

Ramsay Bolton and Sansa Stark

This union was one of the most egregious in the Game of Thrones TV show. Ramsay physically and psychologically abused his wife. He tried to break her, keeping her in constant fear. The humiliation, abuse, and manipulation shown in the TV show are a classic example of a toxic relationship. However, the girl was able to transform from a victim into a strong and independent woman by taking revenge on her abuser.

Cersei and Jaime Lannisters

Their relationship was doomed from the start because of their incestuous relationship, as Cersei and Jaime were sister and brother. However, if we talk about their relationship as a couple, we can identify a number of toxic, abusive features. Jaime sincerely loved Cersei, but she often manipulated and used him. The woman put emotional pressure on the man, forcing him to commit terrible acts. However, in the end, they died together. Perhaps it symbolically meant that neither Cersei nor Jaime could escape their fate and destructive bond.

