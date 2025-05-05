Why couples lose passion — and how to spot the hidden causes

A couple's bad relationship. Photo: Freepik

Over time, relationships can lose their spark — emotionally and physically. It’s important to understand how to keep the connection alive and why a woman may start to feel unwanted by her partner.

Why passion disappears in a couple

Routine kills desire

If you used to be cheerful, flirty, and lighthearted, but have now become consumed by daily chores, your partner might start to lose interest. Don’t fall into the trap of trying to control everything. It’s also crucial that your partner helps out and gives you time to rest and recharge.

Testosterone levels drop

Stress, anxiety, and emotional strain can lower testosterone. Just like women, men need to feel emotionally balanced. High cortisol levels naturally lower sexual desire. Talk to your partner and help work through any underlying issues.

A couple lying in bed. Photo: Freepik

Lack of initiative

If you used to take the lead — texting first, flirting, showing affection — and now don’t, your partner may mirror that emotional distance. Subconsciously, he senses the coldness and stops expressing feelings in return.

Intimacy becomes transactional

Avoid turning intimacy into a negotiation. If you manipulate your partner with it, expect him to withdraw from physical closeness altogether. Without emotional reciprocity, it becomes just a physical act with no deeper meaning.

Living in separate worlds

Differences in worldview can also erode intimacy. If one partner wants quiet and the other craves attention, problems will arise — especially if no one talks about it. Open communication and mutual support are essential.

