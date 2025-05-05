Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Psychology arrow Why passion fades in relationships — subtle signs we ignore arrow

Why passion fades in relationships — subtle signs we ignore

5 May 2025 19:31
Olha Veres - editor
Olha Veres
editor
Why couples lose passion — and how to spot the hidden causes
A couple's bad relationship. Photo: Freepik
Olha Veres - editor
Olha Veres
editor

Over time, relationships can lose their spark — emotionally and physically. It’s important to understand how to keep the connection alive and why a woman may start to feel unwanted by her partner.

Novyny.LIVE explores this in more detail.

Advertisement

Why passion disappears in a couple

Routine kills desire

If you used to be cheerful, flirty, and lighthearted, but have now become consumed by daily chores, your partner might start to lose interest. Don’t fall into the trap of trying to control everything. It’s also crucial that your partner helps out and gives you time to rest and recharge.

Testosterone levels drop

Stress, anxiety, and emotional strain can lower testosterone. Just like women, men need to feel emotionally balanced. High cortisol levels naturally lower sexual desire. Talk to your partner and help work through any underlying issues.

Why a man may stop wanting a woman
A couple lying in bed. Photo: Freepik

Lack of initiative

If you used to take the lead — texting first, flirting, showing affection — and now don’t, your partner may mirror that emotional distance. Subconsciously, he senses the coldness and stops expressing feelings in return.

Intimacy becomes transactional

Avoid turning intimacy into a negotiation. If you manipulate your partner with it, expect him to withdraw from physical closeness altogether. Without emotional reciprocity, it becomes just a physical act with no deeper meaning.

Living in separate worlds

Differences in worldview can also erode intimacy. If one partner wants quiet and the other craves attention, problems will arise — especially if no one talks about it. Open communication and mutual support are essential.

Previously, we recommended movies that can help you better understand your partner.

We also highlighted red flags in male behavior that shouldn't be ignored.

psychology relationships intresting facts relationships male psychology
Advertisement

All news

Archive
All News Articles Video

Apple to start releasing basic iPhones six months later — details

The new Head of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine arrived in Kyiv

Trump didn't rule out military invasion possibility in Greenland

A phone isn't for sun — how the heat damages the device's battery

Half-price flagship — 5 best smartphones to buy in 2025

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

OpenAI explains how to choose a ChatGPT model for specific tasks

Trump states about "good discussions" over Ukraine and Russia

Putin prepares Russian population for a long war — ISW details

What to do if your smartphone doesn't connect to a Wi-Fi network

The front situation and ballistics creation — Zelensky's address

Apple to start releasing basic iPhones six months later — details

The new Head of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine arrived in Kyiv

Trump didn't rule out military invasion possibility in Greenland

A phone isn't for sun — how the heat damages the device's battery

Half-price flagship — 5 best smartphones to buy in 2025

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

OpenAI explains how to choose a ChatGPT model for specific tasks

Trump states about "good discussions" over Ukraine and Russia

Putin prepares Russian population for a long war — ISW details

What to do if your smartphone doesn't connect to a Wi-Fi network

The front situation and ballistics creation — Zelensky's address

NATO turns 76 — when and why the Alliance was created

Signal privacy — Who created the app and why

The most sacred "Aidar" fighters' dreams — what they think about

Aidar Battalion fighters share their dreams after the war is over

Text

12:02 Російський опозиціонер Каспаров впевнений, що США та РФ ведуть таємні переговори

9 November 2023
Text

10:00 H&M повернувся — у яких ТРЦ відкрились магазини, які враження покупців та ціни на одяг

6 February 2024
Text

15:00 Український тиждень у Вашингтоні — підсумки від Новини.LIVE

Text

17:00 Барабаш назвав кількість цивільних, які продовжують залишатися в Авдіївці

27 February 2024
Text

21:43 Експерт пояснив наміри Кремля воювати з НАТО через слова Макрона

Top news

All News Articles Video

Trump reacts to Russian attack on Kyiv and calls on Putin to stop

30 April 2025

The most popular fragrance that became a style benchmark in 2025

1 May 2025

Top 3 phrases confident, self-respecting women say

24 April 2025

How to revitalize thin hair — Haircuts that create a wow effect

2 May 2025

Marvel angered Ukrainians with Thunderbolts post-credits scene

24 April 2025

Should you wash your hair twice? The truth that will surprise you

21 April 2025

TOP 5 light fragrances for Spring/Summer 2025

2 May 2025

Baggy jeans from the ’90s are the top trend this spring

1 May 2025

The unexpected shirt styling trend taking over spring 2025

22 April 2025

The London tourist visited Lviv and described his impressions