Saving any relationship — movies that couples should watch

1 May 2025 21:35
Olha Veres - editor
Olha Veres
editor
Movies that will save even the most toxic relationships — what to watch as a couple
A couple at the cinema. Photo: Pexels
Olha Veres - editor
Olha Veres
editor

All couples have problems in their relationships. There are several movies that will help you pull your feelings out of the abyss and improve your relationship. These movies will make you look at the situation from a different perspective.

Novyny.LIVE publishes a selection of the best movies for couples.

What movies should couples watch to save their relationship?

The Notebook

This movie will remind you that true love is not just about passion. Feelings require daily work, the ability to forgive, and overcome difficulties.

Secret in Their Eyes

This detective story has a powerful dramatic line. The movie shows what the silencing of resentment and suppressed emotions can lead to.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

This movie shows how even contradictions can bring partners closer together. Through struggle and constant leadership, relationships can come to a standstill, and it is important to understand how to resolve this problem.

Kramer vs. Kramer

This emotional drama about divorce shows how it affects children. The movie teaches that family should be valued before the relationship is completely destroyed.

Amélie

This movie will inspire you to do small but bright things that can bring magic back into your life. If your relationship has become a routine, this movie is a must-see.

Choose the movie you like the most and watch it together. However, it is important to discuss your emotions and feelings with your partner after watching the movie.

German style liver recipe — so delicious you can eat it every day