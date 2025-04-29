Our social media:

Signs you should avoid him — traits of a bad partner

29 April 2025 21:59
Olha Veres - editor
Olha Veres
editor
Typical signs of a loser man - you shouldn't get involved with them
Inconsiderate and irresponsible man. Illustrative photo: freepik
Finding a responsible, serious, and successful man isn’t easy. Along the way, you might encounter aggressive, passive, or simply unreliable men. However, with a bit of attention, it’s possible to spot the warning signs early.

Novyny.LIVE explains how to recognize when a man isn't right for you.

Red flags to watch out for

Greed and pettiness

Some men obsess over every penny, refuse to give gifts, and insist on splitting the bill at restaurants. Financial hardship can happen to anyone, but it's important to notice how a man allocates not just money, but time.

Typical features of an unsuccessful boyfriend candidate
Loser man. Photo: freepik

If he’s stingy with his time and attention toward you — it’s best to walk away. These traits rarely change.

High demands on women

These men often expect their partners to work multiple jobs, earn more money, and handle all domestic responsibilities. It’s a form of manipulation designed to make their lives easier while avoiding personal responsibility.

If asked for a gift or a thoughtful gesture, they may accuse their partners of being materialistic — often using phrases like, "Love is measured by feelings, not presents."

What kind of man is not suitable for a relationship
Insecure man. Photo: Freepik

Telltale appearance signs

According to psychologists, passive and unsuccessful men can often be recognized by certain facial features — such as downturned corners of the mouth and eyes.

If a man’s expression is consistently sad or defeated, it may reflect a pessimistic mindset, and pessimists rarely achieve lasting success.

Earlier, we covered "green flag" signs to look for in a partner — the traits that help build strong and healthy relationships.

We also discussed whether a woman should confess love first, and what risks that might bring.

