Where not to plant tomatoes in the garden — the main mistake of gardeners

Many people love growing tomatoes because they are a great source of vitamins. However, even experienced gardeners sometimes make critical mistakes that undo all their efforts. Planting tomatoes in the wrong place can lead to disease, poor growth, and a meager harvest.

Where not to plant tomatoes: the main mistakes that ruin the harvest

1. Lowlands and stagnant moisture pose the greatest threat

Tomatoes should never be planted in low-lying areas where rainwater or melted snow accumulates. Excess moisture can lead to root rot and the development of fungal diseases, such as late blight and blackleg, which can result in the complete death of the plant.

Therefore, always choose elevated, well-drained areas, or build raised beds with drainage.

2. Shade and insufficient light are the enemy of yield

Tomatoes need a lot of light — at least 6–8 hours of direct sun every day. If you plant seedlings in the shade or near tall plants, fences, buildings, they will stretch out, weaken, and the fruits will be small or not set at all.

It is best to place the bushes on the south or southeast side, avoiding shaded areas.

3. Repeated planting in one place is a fatal mistake

Never plant tomatoes in the same place for two years in a row. The soil is depleted, pathogens and pest larvae accumulate in it, which significantly increases the risk of infection.

Be sure to observe crop rotation. It is better to plant after tomatoes:

legumes;

carrots;

cabbage.

And return tomatoes to the same area no earlier than 3–4 years later.

4. Dense plantings and poor ventilation

Another common mistake is planting seedlings too close together — it blocks air circulation, creates an environment conducive to pathogens, and causes competition for nutrients.

Follow the planting scheme: leave at least 40-50 cm between plants in a row and 60-70 cm between rows.

5. Incompatible "neighbors" for tomatoes

Tomatoes do not get along well with certain crops. For example, potatoes and peppers can share diseases, and fennel inhibits tomato growth.

Good companions for tomatoes include garlic, onions, carrots, basil, and calendula. These plants repel pests and improve the microclimate.

6. Tight beds or small containers limit development.

In narrow beds or small containers, the root system of tomatoes does not have enough space to develop properly. This inhibits growth and reduces the number of fruits.

For outdoor cultivation, choose spacious areas, and for containerized cultivation, use pots with a volume of at least 10–15 liters.

