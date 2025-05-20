Why can't you sow tomatoes for seedlings in the morning? When is it better to do it? Tips for summer residents

A man is harvesting tomatoes in a greenhouse. Photo: Freepik

Many summer residents sow tomatoes for seedlings whenever they want, but it can only be done at certain times of the day, and definitely not in the morning. Find out why it is strongly discouraged to sow tomatoes for seedlings at this time of day and what conditions should be used to grow them.

Novyny.LIVE shares useful tips for summer residents.

Advertisement

Some summer residents like to sow tomatoes for seedlings in the morning, so that they can go about their business in peace. However, experienced gardeners do not recommend it, and there are several reasons for it. Find out why you should absolutely not sow tomatoes for seedlings in the morning and why it is better to do it in the evening.

Tomato harvest on the bush. Photo: Pixabay

Why is it better to sow tomatoes for seedlings in the evening?

Experienced summer residents recommend sowing tomato seedlings in the evening, when it is not so hot and the soil is not as cold as in the morning. Also, in the evening, the humidity level is slightly higher, and this, in turn, also has a good effect on tomato seedlings.

Lighting is also important for seedlings, but the sun's scorching rays can leave burns on the leaves and dry out the soil. That's another reason not to sow tomato seedlings in the morning. Tomato plants have plenty of time to recover and adapt to new growing conditions during the night.

Growing tomatoes for seedlings. Photo: Freepik

In the south, where the regions have a hotter climate, summer residents advise sowing seedlings late in the evening, when there is no sun in the sky. However, if we talk about the northern regions, it is better to do it in the morning. Therefore, when sowing seedlings, you should focus on the region, climatic conditions, and air temperature.

As a reminder, we reported on how to treat tomatoes in the greenhouse to make them grow better.

Earlier, we wrote about how to properly water tomatoes to grow a delicious harvest.

We also wrote about how to water tomato seedlings so that the plants grow healthy.