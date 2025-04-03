Our social media:

Tomatoes grow poorly — how to treat the plants to return the crop

3 April 2025 12:35
Khrystyna Kuchuhurna
How to treat tomatoes if they grow poorly — tips for summer residents
A man tending tomato plants in a garden. Photo: Pinterest
Khrystyna Kuchuhurna
If you notice that your tomato plants are not growing well, fix this problem immediately to avoid losing your harvest. Experienced gardeners told us how to treat such plants to bring back their flowering and save the tomato harvest in your garden.

Novyny.LIVE shares useful tips for summer residents.

Tomatoes are one of the most popular vegetables in the garden, so they need special care. Unfortunately, it is not always possible to grow healthy and tasty tomatoes, because sometimes they refuse to grow well. If you have witnessed this problem, there are some things you should know.

If you want to save your harvest, you need to treat the plants of these vegetables with a specially prepared solution made from a simple pharmacy product. Find out what you need and how to prepare this solution to treat the plants.

Tomatoes
Growing tomatoes in the garden. Photo: Pinterest

What do you need to treat tomatoes with?

If your tomatoes are not growing well, you should prepare a special solution of boric acid. This remedy will help you in the following cases if your tomatoes:

  • Do not bloom well
  • Do not form ovaries
  • Lose their ovaries

How to prepare a solution for treating tomatoes

To prepare the solution, take the following ingredients:

  • Boric acid — five grams
  • Warm water — ten liters

Dissolve the pharmacy product in water, then spray the tomato plants with the prepared mixture in the morning when there is no sun outside, or when it is cloudy. This treatment will help you grow sweeter tomatoes in the garden.

Treatment of tomatoes
The process of treating tomatoes in the garden. Photo: Pinterest

So, prepare this solution and treat the plants of these vegetables with it to grow a good harvest in your garden. 

As a reminder, we wrote about how to properly water tomatoes to grow a delicious harvest.

We also wrote about how to water tomato seedlings so that the plants grow healthy.

