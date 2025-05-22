What plants should not be planted near strawberries — a list

Taking care of strawberries in the garden. Photo: shutterstock.com

Strawberries are one of the most popular berries. However, even the best care will not save the harvest if you make one common mistake: planting them next to incompatible plants. Due to limited space, many people plant strawberries next to other garden crops without considering their compatibility. This can lead to diseases, nutrient loss in the soil, and decreased quantity and quality of berries.

To avoid these mistakes and enjoy a bountiful harvest of sweet berries, it's important to know which plants should never be planted near strawberries.

Advertisement

What plants should never be planted next to strawberries?

Strawberry bushes in the garden. Photo: shutterstock.com

Some "hostile neighbors" can literally deplete or kill strawberry bushes. Below, find a list of the most dangerous crops for strawberries:

1. Tomatoes

This crop depletes the soil of all the nutrients that strawberries need. They are also carriers of late blight, a fungal infection that affects strawberry bushes.

2. Potatoes

Potatoes compete with strawberries for minerals and moisture, especially in poor soil. They also carry late blight, which is a particularly dangerous disease for strawberries.

Tip: Plant strawberries in an area where nightshades (such as tomatoes and potatoes) were grown three years ago.

3. Carnations

These flowers release substances that inhibit the growth of neighboring plants. They can alter the acidity of the soil, which is harmful to strawberries.

4. Sunflowers

They shade bushes heavily, depriving strawberries of light.

Sunflowers also have powerful roots that dry out the soil.

5. Ground pear

Shades and dries the soil. Creates unfavorable conditions for the development of strawberry bushes.

6. Raspberry

Competes for moisture: it dries out the soil, leaving strawberries without water. Raspberry roots can disrupt air exchange in the soil.

7. Cabbage

Needs abundant watering, which creates excessive moisture. Strawberries are sensitive to waterlogging — the roots can rot.

As a reminder, we wrote what to plant near raspberries, and what to plant next to grapes.