Cabbage Companion Guide — Cabbage will flourish and produce robust, sizable heads

A gardener harvests cabbage in the garden. Photo: freepik.com

The secret to growing large, juicy, and healthy cabbage is simple: plant it with the right neighbors. Experienced gardeners have long known that certain plants can protect this vegetable crop from pests, increase yields, and improve its taste.

In this article, we will tell you which plants to plant next to cabbage to make your harvest pleasantly surprising.

Advertisement

Four "green companions" to plant next to cabbage

Experienced gardeners have identified six plants that are the best neighbors for cabbage.

1. Celery: a natural shield against bears

The aroma of this spicy garden plant is very unappealing to the cabbage worm, which is the most common pest of cabbage. White-winged butterflies will never lay eggs where celery grows.

Additionally, celery partially shades the soil and retains moisture, which is especially valuable during the summer heat. Plant it between cabbage rows for a double benefit.

Planting cabbage seedlings in open ground. Photo: shutterstock.com

2. Garlic and onions: reliable protection against pests

They grow well alongside cabbage. Their pungent essential oils repel aphids, spider mites, and other pests. Experience has shown that when these crops are grown together, the cabbage heads remain healthy. This planting method protects the crop and saves on processing.

3. Marigolds and calendula: beauty and protection

The roots of these brightly colored flowers release substances that repel cabbage pests. The flowers also attract ladybugs, which are natural predators of aphids.

Additionally, your garden beds will look bright and beautiful, lifting your mood. Just look at how these flowers can look in a garden with cabbage:

Calendula and marigolds next to cabbage in the garden. Photo: Pinterest

4. Dill naturally enhances the flavor of cabbage

Not only is dill a flavorful herb, it is also a useful neighbor for cabbage. Its scent repels cabbage pests and makes the cabbage juicier and sweeter. Many gardeners have noted this feature. Feel free to sow dill alongside cabbage to enjoy healthy cabbage and a great seasoning.

Earlier we wrote what is forbidden to plant near cabbage in order not to lose the harvest, and what to plant next to grapes.