How to make a cactus flower — Effective methods, tips and tricks

Many homes and offices have small cacti, but unfortunately it is not always possible to keep them looking beautiful because they often stop blooming. Find out what causes this problem and how you can restore this indoor flower to its natural beauty.

Why cacti don't bloom

Sometimes it happens that cacti don't bloom at all or bloom for no more than two or three days. Experienced growers explained that this problem can occur for the following reasons:

Incorrect watering

Lack of sunlight

Lack of nutrition

Diseases

Change the location of the pots

How to make cacti bloom again

Watering

Sometimes, cacti "show character" when they’re overwatered or neglected. The truth is, too much moisture can lead to waterlogged soil, which isn't absorbed and eventually causes the stem to rot.

To keep your cactus happy, water it twice a week during summer and only once every 14–16 days in winter.

Temperature

Heat-loving cacti go into hibernation when the room temperature drops. It is during this period that this houseplant devotes all its energy to flowering. To create the right conditions for this houseplant to flower, keep it in a cool place.

Change in location

Remember that houseplants don't like to be moved too often. This includes cacti, which have a hard time adapting to new conditions. If you move your cactus pots too often, you will damage their blooms.

