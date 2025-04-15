Our social media:

Cactus doesn't bloom — Why and how to save a houseplant

15 April 2025 17:25
How to make a cactus flower — Effective methods, tips and tricks
A woman watering a cactus in a white pot. Photo: Pinterest
Many homes and offices have small cacti, but unfortunately it is not always possible to keep them looking beautiful because they often stop blooming. Find out what causes this problem and how you can restore this indoor flower to its natural beauty.

Novyny.LIVE shares useful tips.

Why cacti don't bloom

Sometimes it happens that cacti don't bloom at all or bloom for no more than two or three days. Experienced growers explained that this problem can occur for the following reasons:

  • Incorrect watering
  • Lack of sunlight
  • Lack of nutrition
  • Diseases
  • Change the location of the pots
Cacti
Several cacti in pots. Photo: Freepik

How to make cacti bloom again

Watering

Sometimes, cacti "show character" when they’re overwatered or neglected. The truth is, too much moisture can lead to waterlogged soil, which isn't absorbed and eventually causes the stem to rot.

To keep your cactus happy, water it twice a week during summer and only once every 14–16 days in winter.

Temperature

Heat-loving cacti go into hibernation when the room temperature drops. It is during this period that this houseplant devotes all its energy to flowering. To create the right conditions for this houseplant to flower, keep it in a cool place.

Cacti
Caring for a cactus at home. Photo: Beneva Florist

Change in location

Remember that houseplants don't like to be moved too often. This includes cacti, which have a hard time adapting to new conditions. If you move your cactus pots too often, you will damage their blooms.

Earlier, we wrote about the best fertilizer for tomatoes — when and how to apply.

As a reminder, earlier we told how to water radishes to make them grow large and juicy.

plants flowers advice home plants indoor plants cactus
