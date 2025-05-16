How to protect onions in the garden from pests and diseases — Gardening tips

A gardener with a harvest in hands. Photo: Freepik

To grow a good crop of onions in your garden, you need to water and fertilize them, as well as protect them from pests and diseases. Experienced gardeners shared their knowledge on how to protect this popular vegetable from diseases and ensure a successful harvest.



Gardeners often add onions to dishes because they complement other ingredients well and give the flavor. However, to ensure a good harvest, it is necessary to fertilize them to protect them from parasites, insects, rodents, and diseases.

How to Protect Onions from Diseases and Pests

Experienced gardeners say that to ensure a good harvest, onions should be fertilized. This can be done with an ordinary tree from the forest. These branches contain phytoncides and antiseptics. These components protect plants from pests and diseases and promote faster growth.

How to Prepare an Infusion of Pine Branches

First, collect fresh, young pine branches in the forest. At home, finely chop the branches, place them in a bucket, and cover them with hot water at a ratio of 1:5 — one kilogram of branches to five liters of water.

Leave the infusion to brew for 24 hours in a warm place. Strain the solution to remove all solid particles. You can water or spray your garden onions with this mixture. This is the best way to prevent diseases and pests.

