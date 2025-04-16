How to germinate corn so that it sprouts quickly — Tips for gardeners

Corn harvest. Photo: Freepik

Before planting corn in the garden, it is necessary to germinate its seeds in order not only to accelerate the growth and development of the crop, but also to protect it from diseases.

Experienced gardeners told Novyny.LIVE how to germinate this plant correctly so that it sprouts quickly.

How to grow corn seeds

Corn in the garden. Photo: Pinterest

Soaking seeds in water

If you choose this method, place the corn seeds in water at room temperature and leave for 14 hours. Then remove the seeds, wash them with plain water and leave them on a damp cloth to grow.

Growing corn seeds in water. Photo: Dennitip

Wet growing of seeds

Place the seeds between layers of damp cloth and put in a plastic container. Make sure the cloth is always moist and the temperature in the dark room is 25°C (or 77°F). When you see roots one to two centimeters long, you can plant corn in the garden.

Dry growing of seeds

Place the corn seeds on a damp towel, then send them to a container in the open and place them in a dark place where the temperature is 25°C (or 77°F). Once you see roots, you can sow the seeds outdoors.

Storage in a solution of potassium permanganate

To protect corn from fungal diseases, especially Fusarium, make a light pink solution of potassium permanganate, soak the seeds in it for 40 minutes, then remove them and wash them with water. Then place the seeds on a damp towel to germinate.

