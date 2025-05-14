What material is better for a bathtub in 2025 — cast iron, acrylic, quarry, stone, or steel?

A child in the bathtub. Photo: Freepik

A bathroom renovation is not a one-year project. While tiles can be partially updated, bathtubs are usually installed for a long time. Therefore, making the wrong choice can be costly in terms of both money and comfort. Although there are many solutions on the market, the key question remains: What material should the bathtub be made of? Cast iron, steel, acrylic, quarry stone, and artificial stone each have their own advantages and nuances.

To find the perfect bathtub, experts from the online store Vencon stress that you need to take into account the size of the bathroom, the style of the interior, and your own preferences. After considering your budget, you can weigh the pros and cons of each material, and your bathroom will become a comfortable oasis for years to come.

Cast iron: a classic that never goes out of style

Cast iron bathtubs are symbols of reliability. Made of an iron alloy with the addition of manganese, sulfur, and silicon, they are covered with a durable, two-layer enamel coating. Such a bathtub can last up to 50 years without losing its attractive appearance. Water in cast iron cools slowly, which is ideal for long baths. Additionally, these bathtubs are quiet when filling with water and do not require complicated maintenance.

However, cast iron has its drawbacks. Their weight, which ranges from 100 to 150 kg, makes them difficult to transport and install. There is limited selection in terms of shapes, and repairing damaged enamel is expensive.

A cast iron bathtub. Photo: Vencon

Steel: save money without sacrificing quality

Steel bathtubs are the most budget-friendly option. They are lighter than cast iron, weighing 30-50 kg, and they come in many shapes due to the metal's plasticity. The enamel on these bathtubs is resistant to wear. They are usually made of structural steel because, although effective, stainless steel is expensive, and not everyone likes it.

Steel bathtubs have a few noticeable disadvantages: the water cools down quickly, the walls can bend under weight, and the noise when filling the tub can be annoying. This problem can be partially solved by lining the bottom with rubber or polyurethane foam.

Steel bathtubs. Photo: Vencon

Acrylic: style and versatility

Thanks to their balance of price, quality, and design, acrylic bathtubs are leading in popularity in 2025. They are made of reinforced plastic, which can reduce the cost but compromise durability. High-quality acrylic is smooth, resistant to wear, and easy to restore. These bathtubs are lightweight, retain heat well (better than steel but not as well as cast iron), and often have additional features, such as lighting or hydromassage.

However, it is important to choose high-quality products. Cheap acrylic bathtubs quickly develop scratches, their surfaces dull, and their thin walls can deform. Additionally, acrylic does not tolerate aggressive chemicals, so care must be taken.

An acrylic bathtub. Photo: e-oselya.com

Quaril: innovative strength

Quaril is an advanced acrylic material developed by Villeroy & Boch. Its blend of acrylic and quartz sand makes Quaril bathtubs durable, scratch-resistant, and elegant. Thanks to their 10 mm thickened walls, they do not deform when fully filled and do not require reinforcement. Quaril bathtubs come in a variety of shapes and configurations, and they look impressive.

Cons: they are heavier and more expensive than acrylic bathtubs. Installation can be more difficult. However, if your budget allows, this is a reliable investment in long-term comfort.

A quarry bathtub. Photo: aquafashion.net

Ceramics: luxury in the details

Ceramic bathtubs are the choice of aesthetes. Their glossy surface is exquisite, and the variety of colors and shapes allows you to design a one-of-a-kind space. They are made of either earthenware, an expensive white clay, or cermet, a more affordable option. Both types retain heat perfectly, are quiet, and last for decades with proper care.

However, these bathtubs are fragile; dropping a heavy object can cause chipping or cracking. Additionally, ceramic is an expensive and heavy material.

A ceramic bathtub. Photo: Vencon

Artificial stone: durability and aesthetics

Cast artificial stone bathtubs combine durability and style. They are made from a mixture of quartz sand, marble chips, and polyester resins. The surface of these bathtubs is smooth, shiny, and pleasant to the touch. They are heavy, ensuring stability, and highly durable. The water in them stays warm for a long time. Thanks to the casting process, a variety of shapes can be created, ranging from classic to minimalist geometric designs. The color palette is also much wider than that of traditional materials.

The only drawback is the high price, though this is offset by the long service life.

Bathtub made of artificial stone. Photo: agromat.ua

