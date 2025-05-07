Combined or separate bathroom — which option is more convenient

A man and a woman in the bathroom. Photo: Freepik

A bathroom is a place in a home where comfort and functionality are important every day. The choice between a separate and a combined bathroom can dramatically affect comfort, hygiene, and even the mood of the residents. Both options have their strengths and weaknesses, and the right decision depends on your needs, budget, and the characteristics of the room.

According to interior design expert Kruizer, a bathroom is not just a functional room, but a space that impacts your comfort and even your lifestyle. According to research, a person spends an average of 1–2 hours a day in the bathroom. Improper planning can lead to inconvenience, especially in families with several people.

In addition, the type of bathroom impacts the overall aesthetics of the interior and even the market value of the home.

The choice between a separate and a combined bathroom depends on many factors: the size of the room, the number of residents, financial possibilities and personal preferences.

Separate Bathroom: privacy and comfort

A separate bathroom provides separate spaces for the toilet and bath. This option is popular in homes and apartments where space is at a premium.

Benefits of a separate bathroom

Privacy. Separate rooms allow several people to use the restroom and bathroom at the same time without inconvenience. This is especially useful in the morning when everyone is in a hurry.

Hygiene. Separating the toilet from the bath reduces the risk of spreading bacteria and odors. The toilet can be kept clean separately from the water treatment area.

Design flexibility. You can design the bathroom as a spa area with a large tub or shower and keep the toilet compact and minimalist.

Comfort for large families. If more than three people live in the home, a separate bathroom makes daily routines much easier.

A separate bathroom. Photo: Unsplash

Disadvantages of a separate bathroom

More space. Separate rooms require additional space, which can be a problem in small apartments.

Higher costs. Repairing two rooms is more expensive because of the need for additional materials (tiles, doors, plumbing) and labor. It is estimated that renovating a separate bathroom is 20-30% more expensive than a combined one.

Difficulty in small apartments. In studios or one-bedroom apartments, a separate bathroom can look out of place and take up valuable space.

Combined bathroom: economy and practicality

A combined bathroom combines a toilet and a bath in one room. This option is often found in modern apartments, especially in new buildings.

Advantages of a combined bathroom

Saves space. Everything in one place is ideal for small apartments or studios. For example, in homes up to 40 square feet (3.72 m²), a combination bathroom can save up to 2-3 square feet.

Lower costs. Fewer walls — less tile, doors, and partitions. A combined bathroom typically costs 15-25% less to repair.

Easier to use. Everything is close at hand — no need to walk between rooms. This is especially convenient for the elderly or disabled.

Modern design. A combination bathroom allows you to create a single, stylish space with a harmonious combination of colors and materials.

A combined bathroom. Photo: Unsplash

Disadvantages of a shared bathroom

Lack of privacy. If an apartment has one bathroom and several tenants, someone may be waiting for someone else to shower. This can be inconvenient, especially for families with children.

Hygienic nuances. Having a toilet and a bathtub in the same room increases the risk of spreading bacteria. Regular disinfection and good ventilation are necessary.

Limitations for large families. For households with four or more people, a combined bathroom can become a daily bottleneck.

Other factors influencing the choice

When choosing between a separate or combined bathroom, consider the following factors:

Budget. A separate bathroom is more expensive, but can increase the value of the home upon resale. Combined — economical, but less versatile;

Number of people. For 1–2 people, a combined bathroom is usually sufficient. For families of 3+ people, it is better to choose a separate one;

The size of the apartment. In small apartments, a combined bathroom is almost the only option. In large houses, a separate bathroom adds comfort;

Design. A combined bathroom is easier to design, while a separate one offers more room for experimentation;

Personal habits. If you value privacy, a separate bathroom is preferable. If you value space and simplicity, a combination.

Trends of 2025

According to current surveys in the field of interior renovation and design, in 2025, there will be a noticeable increase in the popularity of combined bathrooms with zoning. The use of glass partitions, niches, and mixed coatings allows you to create a separation effect even within the same room. This allows you to maintain functionality and not lose space.

At the same time, in private houses or large apartments, separate bathrooms are preferred, especially if more than four people live in the apartment.

