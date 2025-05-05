How to choose a light-filled apartment by sun direction

A girl at the window. Photo: Freepik

Natural light isn’t just a pleasant bonus — it’s essential for comfortable living. It affects your mood, productivity, sleep, and even utility bills. Too little light forces you to turn on artificial lighting during the day. Too much can overheat a space in summer and cause visual discomfort. Smart orientation based on sun direction helps avoid both extremes.

Experts at Parus Premium explain that choosing a home based on sun exposure is about balancing light with comfort. Each cardinal direction has its pros and cons — and your choice affects room lighting, temperature, and function.

South-facing — maximum sunlight during the day, especially in winter. Ideal for living rooms or kids’ rooms, but be sure to plan for heat control: blinds, curtains, or indoor plants.

East-facing — morning light, afternoon shade. Perfect for bedrooms, where waking with the sun is a plus, but overheating during the day is avoided.

West-facing — dim mornings, bright evenings. A good option for kitchens, living rooms, or home offices if you're most active in the second half of the day.

North-facing — minimal natural light. Best reserved for non-living spaces like bathrooms, closets, storage rooms, or utility areas.

Light quality depends on more than windows

Many factors influence how much light a room gets, including:

floor level: upper floors get more sunlight; lower ones may be shaded by trees or buildings

surrounding structures: dense development reduces sunlight access

window size and shape: panoramic windows bring in more light, narrow ones less

climate: in northern regions, maximize light; in southern areas, avoid overheating

interior design: light-colored walls, mirrors, and minimal bulky furniture enhance brightness

How to plan rooms for optimal comfort

Ideal layouts take natural light into account:

Check window orientation using a compass or visit the property on a sunny day.

Observe lighting at different times: ensure living rooms aren’t in constant shade and bedrooms don’t overheat.

Avoid placing main living areas on the north side — it reduces comfort and raises lighting costs.

Use smart design: warm-tone lighting, light wallpaper, and diffused fixtures can help compensate for low sunlight.

Other factors to consider before buying

If you're buying in a high-rise:

Corner units get more light but lose more heat.

Central units maintain a more stable temperature but may be darker.

Dual-aspect apartments (with windows on two sides) offer the best all-day light balance.

And don’t forget the future — a new building next door could block your light entirely.

