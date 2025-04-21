Kitchen interior design by Anne Hathaway: what is the secret of spectacular shelving (photo)

Anne Hathaway. Photo: Reuters

The kitchen space is increasingly going beyond the utilitarian. It becomes a space for self-expression, part of the overall interior, where form and function merge into a single idea. Anne Hathaway's kitchen is an eye-catcher. Its design is not just a combination of functionality and aesthetics, but a reflection of modern thinking about space.

According to the Homes and gardens, created by the boutique studio Gramercy Design, the kitchen in the actress's former home in New York has become the epitome of minimalist luxury. But the key accent is the shelving, the height of which is impressive: 17 feet (ca. 5 m).

"We love providing space to display all things cooking and food related, so we often design open shelves..." says architect Ben Allen.

What is the highlight of open shelves

The secret is in the combination of simplicity, logic and beauty. The lowest shelves are used for the most necessary things — spices, oils, herbs. What is at hand should not only be convenient, but also beautifully presented.

The upper shelves are a showcase for personal style. There are designer teapots, antique cups or stylish china. Each element is not just utilitarian, but a thoughtful touch of visual narrative.

Hathaway's kitchen shelves are an architectural game of heights and depths that visually stretch the space upward. They create the effect of luxury without frills, creating a harmonious dynamic in an area that is usually considered purely functional.

White shelves in the kitchen. Photo: gramercydesign/Instagram

How white became a warm color

The Hathaway's kitchen is based on white, a difficult color to design because it can easily become sterile or cold. But well-chosen details make all the difference. Warm accents — dark brown, sand, beige — compensate for the "hospital" effect. The result is a space that is both calm and lively, where you want to be, cook, and socialize.

Top tips for your kitchen:

Choose open shelving instead of upper cabinets if you want lightness. This visually expands the space and makes it easier to access things.

Work with the height of the walls: even one extra shelf above the standard line creates the effect of depth.

Combine materials: wood, metal, porcelain — the perfect mix for warmth and style.

Create a display area — a place where your "aesthetic" things are not just functional.

Play with the background color of the shelves — a light background with dark elements creates a deeper accent.

