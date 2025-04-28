Anti-trends in renovation 2025: what mistakes spoil modern apartments

Women choose the color. Photo: Freepik

Interior design standards are shifting in 2025, and what once looked stylish may now feel outdated — or even cheap. If you’re planning a renovation or simply want to update your space, knowing what to avoid is just as important as knowing what to include.

According to Livingetc, modern interiors in 2025 focus on simplicity, authenticity, and personalization. Clean lines, quality materials, and thoughtful design are the new essentials.

Glossy finishes: too much shine, not enough style

Once a symbol of luxury, high-gloss surfaces now often overwhelm a space. Reflective tiles, polished floors, and glossy kitchen cabinets can make interiors feel cold and outdated. The trend now favors matte textures and soft, natural materials.

Shiny lamps are no longer popular. Photo: Unsplash

Fake "natural" materials

Plastic panels made to look like wood or faux-stone finishes no longer fool anyone. In 2025, it’s all about authenticity. It's better to have less, but invest in the real thing: genuine wood, stone, or high-quality textiles.

Artificial stones are no longer popular. Photo: Unsplash

Complicated ceilings and heavy decor

Multi-level stretch ceilings with built-in lighting are officially out. These features shrink the room visually and make the space feel dated. The modern preference is for smooth, simple ceilings with discreet recessed lighting.

Multilevel stretch ceilings with lighting. Photo: stroi-news.com

Trendy accents with no concept

Jumping on a color or furniture trend — like painting a bedroom wall bright blue or buying a bold, oddly colored sofa — often backfires without a cohesive design plan. In 2025, accents should be intentional and integrated into the overall concept.

Vibrant wall. Photo: dim.ria

Poor zoning in open-plan spaces

Open layouts remain popular, but poor zoning can ruin functionality. If your kitchen, living room, and workspace blend into one shapeless area, that’s a design misstep. Use furniture, lighting, and soft partitions to define the space clearly yet gently.

The kitchen is combined with the living room. Photo: viyarbazar.com

Lack of personal touch

A common mistake is copying catalog looks without considering your personality or lifestyle. This results in a soulless showroom feel. In 2025, your home should tell your story — through textures, art, heirlooms, or even quirky, unexpected details.

A living room without personal details. Photo: ukrdim.org.ua

Eclectic style with no balance

Eclecticism is popular but tricky. Mixing styles, colors, and eras without a unifying theme leads to visual chaos. In 2025, successful eclectic interiors require either a professional touch or a strong personal sense of harmony.

Room where furniture of different eras and colors is combined. Photo: twinsann.com

