Interior design: how Kim Kardashian chose an unusual Pierre Paulin Dune sofa (photo)

Kim Kardashian. Photo: Reuters

Known for her impeccable sense of style, Kim Kardashian has once again proven her status as a trendsetter. For her living room, she chose not just a sofa, but a true piece of art: the Pierre Paulin Dune, an iconic model from the 1970s. Her choice goes beyond mere decor — it’s a statement about how nostalgia, futurism, and comfort are shaping the new face of interior design.

According to Homes & Gardens, the Pierre Paulin Dune sofa is a symbol of a revolutionary approach to form and space. Composed of four modular pieces, it can be rearranged in various ways to create "peaks and valleys" within the interior, forming a living space where shapes embrace rather than simply define boundaries.

Kim opted for a grey shade — a timeless, understated, yet elegant choice that complements the minimalist style of her living room while drawing attention to the sofa’s unique form.

Sofa Pierre Paulin Dune. Photo: paulinpaulinpaulin/Instagram

The story behind Dune: how it became an icon

The Pierre Paulin Dune model was created in 1970 by French designer Pierre Paulin in collaboration with Herman Miller. At the time, furniture with complex organic forms symbolized a new era of freedom in art and everyday life. The Dune embodied the idea that furniture should not only be functional but also have emotional resonance — inviting, embracing, and inspiring.

It’s no surprise that more than 50 years later, the Dune sofa is experiencing a resurgence in popularity, especially among celebrities seeking distinctive, unconventional designs.

Why a return to the 70s is trending now

Interior design in 2025 clearly shows a shift toward nostalgia and organic shapes. Soft lines, natural materials, and open-space concepts have emerged as a reaction against years of stark minimalism and sterile aesthetics.

The Dune fits perfectly into this context: it brings back a sense of "home" without falling into clichés. Its flexible, modular design also meets today’s demand for adaptable living spaces.

How to incorporate a retro sofa into a modern interior

Inspired by Kim Kardashian’s choice? Here are a few tips for integrating a similar piece into your home:

Choose modular solutions that allow your space to evolve with your mood or needs.

Embrace "space-age" forms. Organic, asymmetrical furniture is now at its peak.

Invest in quality. Iconic designs like Pierre Paulin’s only increase in value over time.

Stick to neutral colors to keep your decor versatile and creative.

Create a "living space," not just a room. Furniture should invite interaction, not just sit there looking pretty.

