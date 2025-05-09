Thailand, Brazil and Indonesia — prices for villas and bungalows for all budgets

Young people with a dog on the beach. Photo: Freepik

Do you dream of a vacation under palm trees with a warm sea, exotic fruits, and unforgettable views? Tropical countries like Thailand, Brazil, and Indonesia attract tourists with their natural beauty and unique cultures. The locals offer a wide range of rental options, from budget apartments to luxury villas.

Novyny.LIVE team analyzed Airbnb listings to find the most expensive and most affordable housing options for your tropical vacation. Prices are per night for a week-long stay for two people from June to August 2025.

Advertisement

In Thailand, you can find everything from beach bungalows to cliffside villas

Thailand is a tropical paradise with a developed tourist infrastructure where everyone can find accommodations to their liking. The average cost of renting an Airbnb apartment is about $88 per night. During the high season in January, prices can reach $129, while in May, they drop to $71.

Inexpensive options. In cities like Chiang Mai and on less touristy islands like Koh Chang, housing prices start at $15-$20 per night. For instance, a cozy studio in Chiang Mai with Wi-Fi and air conditioning costs around $18 per night. In Krabi, you can rent a bungalow near the beach with basic amenities for $25-$30.

A bungalow in Krabi. Photo: Airbnb

The most expensive offers. Luxury housing in Thailand is concentrated on the islands of Samui and Phuket, as well as in the Khao Lak area. For instance, a five-bedroom villa with a swimming pool and Andaman Sea views in Phuket costs $800-$1,200 per night. Unique jungle tree houses or private residences with a personal chef on Koh Samui can cost up to $1,500 per night.

A villa in Phuket. Photo: Airbnb

Average budget. For $50-$100 per night, you can find stylish apartments in Bangkok, condominiums in Phuket, and villas with pools in Koh Lanta.

A villa with a swimming pool in Koh Lanta. Photo: Airbnb

Brazil is a carnival of emotions and prices

It is a country of contrasts, where the tropical beaches of Rio de Janeiro border the wild jungles of the Amazon. On average, the cost of renting a home through Airbnb is about $79 per night. During the high season in January, prices can rise to $100.

There are inexpensive options, too. In cities like Fortaleza or Recife, you can find apartments for $20-$30 per night. For instance, a compact apartment in Salvador with a view of the city costs around $25 per night. In the suburbs of Rio de Janeiro or São Paulo, guesthouses start at $15-$20 per night, but may be far from the beaches.

An apartment in Salvador. Photo: Airbnb

The most expensive offers. In prestigious areas of Rio like Copacabana and Ipanema, prices for luxury penthouses and villas with panoramic views range from $1,000 to $2,000 per night. For instance, a contemporary villa nestled in the hills of Rio, complete with a swimming pool and terrace, goes for $1,200 per night. Unique eco-lodges in the Amazonia, where guests can live in harmony with nature, cost $800-$1,500 per night and offer jungle tours and personalized service.

A villa in the hills of Rio. Photo: Airbnb

Average budget. For $60-$150 per night, you can rent a comfortable apartment near the beach in Rio de Janeiro or Florianópolis, or a chalet in the Costa Verde region.

A chalet in the Costa Verde region. Photo: Airbnb

Indonesia: Bali's Paradise Islands and Jungles

In particular, Bali, Java, and Lombok are popular destinations for tropical vacationers. The average cost of renting a home on Airbnb is about $105 per night. During the high season in January, prices can reach $152, while in March, they can drop to $26.

Inexpensive options. In Bali, you can find guesthouses or bungalows in Ubud or Kuta for $10-$20 per night. For instance, a cozy room in a traditional Balinese house in Ubud costs $15 per night. On the Gili and Lombok islands, budget bungalows by the sea start at $20-$25 per night.

A bungalow on the island of Lombok. Photo: Airbnb

The most expensive offers. Luxury villas in Bali, particularly in Seminyak, Canggu, and Uluwatu, cost between $1,000 and $2,500 per night. For instance, a villa with a private pool, spa, and ocean views in Canggu can cost $1,800 per night. Unique eco-resorts with access to private beaches on the island of Sumba or in the Komodo region cost up to $2,000 per night.

A villa in Chang. Photo: Airbnb

Average budget. For $50-$120 per night, you can rent a villa with a pool in Ubud or an apartment on the beach in Jimbaran.

A villa in the Ubud district. Photo: Airbnb

A tropical vacation in Thailand, Brazil, or Indonesia can be budget-friendly or luxurious — it all depends on your priorities. Indonesia is ideal for budget travelers, Thailand offers a balance of price and quality, and Brazil boasts impressive luxury offerings.

Previously, we wrote about an underrated city in Spain to visit that is no worse than Barcelona.

And an incredible village in Italy near Pisa without crowds of tourists to visit in 2025.