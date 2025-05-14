Chinese trend — Why young people choose hotels over apartments

A concierge passes the paper to a guest. Photo: Freepik

An unexpected but increasingly stable trend is emerging in China. Young Chinese people are choosing long-term hotel stays over renting apartments. This choice is influenced not only by the economy, but also by the changing values, lifestyles, and priorities of the new generation.

According to Sixth Tone magazine, the trend of hotel living in China has become noticeable after a number of high-profile stories. One such story is about a family of eight from Henan Province who settled into a luxury hotel room. The family negotiated a substantial discount, paying $140 per day for a spacious room with two bedrooms and a living room. This turned out to be cheaper than renting or buying a house.

In an interview with local media, the family members said: "We are happy and want to live in the hotel for the rest of our lives".

This is not an isolated case. Similar stories are appearing more and more often on Chinese social media — hotel "renting" attracts not only young people but also entire families. In big cities like Shanghai, Tianjin, and Suzhou, where rental prices are skyrocketing, hotels are becoming an attractive alternative.

The new generation is changing the experience: Zoomers

Representatives of Generation Z are the main supporters of the new format. Young Chinese people who grew up amid high real estate prices and fierce competition are increasingly choosing mobility and comfort over stability in the form of a "corner of their own".

When you live in a hotel, you don't need to communicate with a landlord, worry about repairs or cleaning, or sign a contract. Utilities are included in the price, and there is no deposit or agency fees.

"There is no deposit or agency fees, and utilities are included," explains 24-year-old gamer Hu Weiwei, who picked a hotel over an apartment.

According to Hu, living in a hotel is also more psychologically comfortable because there is less social contact and less anxiety. He calculated that a standard apartment rental in Tianjin would cost 2,000–3,000 yuan ($280–$420), whereas the hotel offers all the amenities for 2,500 yuan ($350).

"There is air conditioning around the clock, shops, restaurants, and the subway is nearby. I don't see any point in renting an apartment," says Hu, who has also stayed in hotels in Shanghai and Suzhou.

Finance, comfort, and anxiety: the three pillars of the trend

There are several reasons why the hotel lifestyle is so popular:

Financial feasibility: hotels often provide long-term discounts, making the cost comparable to renting while offering much more;

Minimum hassle: everything is provided by the service: cleaning, changing bed linens, utilities, etc;

Less social burden: for many Zoomers, this provides real stress relief.

The attitude toward stability also plays an important role. Generation Z is increasingly choosing flexible solutions that don't tie them to one place or high costs. Hotel living makes it easy to move between cities, which is important for freelancers, gamers, and IT workers.

Trend with a future: what's next?

This approach has already impacted the hotel market in China. Some chains are adapting to the demand by offering discounts to long-term residents and providing furnished rooms with work areas and small kitchens.

Analysts believe this trend will intensify, particularly in metropolitan areas with high rental prices. This trend also challenges the traditional housing model focused on ownership or long-term leases.

In turn, hotels are becoming a hybrid of housing and services — a place to live without the burden of responsibility.

