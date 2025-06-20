10 US cities with the most (and least) expensive cities to rent an apartment

The flag of the United States. Photo: Freepik

The US rental market continues to show significant regional differences. Coastal cities, particularly in the Northeast and West, tend to be more expensive due to their dense populations and economic opportunities. Inland regions, on the other hand, offer more affordable options.

Zumper, a portal known for its detailed rental price reports, has published statistics showing the median price of one-room apartments in different cities across the United States.

The most expensive cities for rent

At the top of the ranking is New York City, where the median rent for a 1-bedroom apartment reaches an impressive $4,620 per month. This is the most expensive market in the country, reflecting the high demand and limited supply of housing in the metropolis.

Second place goes to San Francisco with a price of $3,300, making it an attractive but expensive option for those looking for a life on the West Coast.

Third place is taken by Jersey City with $2,920, which emphasizes the high cost of rent in the Greater New York area.

Next on the list are Boston ($2,880), Miami ($2,700), San Jose ($2,660), Arlington ($2,490), Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles ($2,300), and San Diego ($2,280).

The ranking includes four cities in California, one of the most financially strained places for renters in the United States. These cities are known as economic and cultural centers, which affects prices. For example, Los Angeles and San Jose attract techies and creatives, while Boston attracts students and professionals.

Where rent prices are the lowest

In contrast to expensive megacities, there are cities where rent is still affordable. Akron, Ohio is the leader among the cheapest markets, with a median price of $750 per month — an ideal choice for those looking to save money. Wichita, Kansas came in second at $770 and Shreveport, Louisiana came in third at $800. These cities offer a quieter life at a lower cost.

Following them are Oklahoma City and El Paso — $890; Lincoln, Nebraska — $900; Tucson and Des Moines — $910; Winston-Salem — $920; and Albuquerque — $930. These cities have moderate rents and are increasingly attracting young people and freelancers looking for a balance between comfort and affordability.

Prices for renting a 1-room apartment in the US Graphic: business_ua/Telegram

The difference in cost is more than $3,800

The most striking aspect is not the list of cities, but rather, the contrast in prices. For example:

the cost of rent in New York City = almost 6 apartments in Akron;

for the rent in San Francisco ($3,300), you can rent a house in Tucson ($910), Lincoln ($900), and even have enough left over for utilities.

This price gap illustrates the inequality in the cost of living in the United States and determines current migration trends within the country. People are moving en masse from the coasts to the central west.

What the market expects

Zumper's statistics show that prices are rising in popular cities like New York and San Francisco due to inflation and high demand for quality housing. Meanwhile, low-cost markets like Akron have remained stable and are attracting those looking to save money.

Experts predict that, in the coming months, the gap between the most and least expensive markets may widen further due to migration trends and infrastructure development.

