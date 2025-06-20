In which country a thousand millionaires appear every day — UBS report

A man with dollars. Photo: Freepik

Imagine that every day, more than a thousand Americans wake up with a new status — millionaire. This is not an artistic device, but rather, statistics from the 2024 report by Swiss bank UBS. Over the past year, the United States added 379 thousand people to the club of dollar millionaires — more than the population of American cities such as Omaha or Toulouse.

The United States remains the undisputed leader in creating new dollar millionaires, Reuters writes. According to a UBS report, in 2024, the United States accounted for almost 40% of all dollar millionaires in the world.

This is the result of the simultaneous action of several powerful factors:

A stable national currency that serves as a global reserve. Optimistic financial markets, which stimulate the growth of asset values. Wide access to investment instruments such as stocks, bonds, startups, etc.

These advantages have provided the US with an increase in private wealth of more than 11% in just one year, while the average global growth was 4.6%.

What a new millionaire in the US looks like

A millionaire is not always about a yacht, a mansion, and golf. According to UBS, a dollar millionaire in 2025 often consists of:

Real estate (taking into account the growth of housing costs);

Pension savings;

Stocks and funds that have increased in value;

A business or a share in it.

In other words, a person can become a millionaire "on paper" thanks to market growth, even if their lifestyle does not change significantly.

The gap is growing

China is the leader among "almost millionaires"

Interestingly, China is ahead of the United States in terms of the number of people with a net worth of $100,000 to $1 million. It accounts for more than 28% of such individuals, while Western Europe accounts for 25% and North America for almost 21%.

This indicates the potential for future growth: many Chinese are already on their way to the "million dollar" barrier.

Europe and the Middle East — moderate recovery

In 2023, it was Europe, the Middle East, and Africa that demonstrated an active recovery in financial positions after the economic downturn of 2022. However, the pace here is much slower than in the United States or China.

And what about the rest — 1.6% of people have more than a million

UBS analyzed about 60 countries. According to the sample, only 1.6% of adults have a net worth of more than $1 million. At the same time, more than 80% have less than $100,000.

This imbalance indicates:

Inequality in access to financial resources;

Differences in tax policy;

Uneven development of investment infrastructure.

UBS forecasts until 2030

The bank's analysts expect that the average level of wealth in the world will continue to grow. The United States again leads this rating of future growth, followed by China.

Forecast for the next five years:

The United States will remain the leader in the growth of millionaires. China will catch up, but it is unlikely to be ahead. Europe will grow slowly due to regulatory restrictions and tax policy. Developing countries may surprise if they integrate into global financial markets.

Who will be next

More and more people around the world are discovering investment opportunities. Digital platforms, online banking, and access to ETFs and cryptocurrencies have significantly lowered the threshold for entering the world of big money. However, real wealth is built over years through financial literacy, prudence, and strategic thinking.

As reported, the USD, which has long been the world's main reserve currency, is now significantly losing ground. Leading Wall Street banks, such as Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Goldman Sachs, have publicly warned of a potential systemic weakening of the dollar in the near future.

It is also worth noting that the global economy, which has only recently shown signs of stabilisation, is once again facing significant challenges. According to its latest report, the World Bank has significantly lowered its global GDP growth forecasts. It indicates that economic development is expected to be the slowest in decades.