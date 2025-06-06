The cheapest apartments in Europe in June 2025 — prices and cities

Bulgaria has the most affordable housing in the EU. Photo: Freepik

For investors looking for affordable living or investment options, buying property in Europe remains attractive. In June 2025, several European countries will offer affordable apartments that combine favorable prices, comfort, and the potential for increased value.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you about the five countries with the lowest housing prices and the peculiarities of their real estate markets.

Advertisement

Bulgaria: the most affordable housing in the EU

Bulgaria remains the leader in terms of real estate affordability in the European Union. According to the Numbeo portal, the average price per square meter here ranges from 630 to 800 euros for secondary housing, and from 1,000 to 2,000 euros in the capital Sofia in the city center. For example:

In Varna, an apartment with an area of 31 sq. m. costs about 19,500 euros;

In Burgas, an apartment with an area of 40 sq. m. in Sunny Beach is available for 19,300 euros;

In Sofia, a two-bedroom apartment in the suburbs with an area of 50 sq. m. costs from 40,000 euros.

Sofia. Photo: Freepik

Bulgaria offers low real estate taxes (0.15-0.3% of the value) and a developed tourist infrastructure, making it ideal for investment in resort housing. However, foreigners cannot own land, only apartments or houses without a plot.

Romania: budget apartments with potential

Romania ranks second in terms of housing affordability in Europe. The average price per square meter is 700-1,000 euros in the regions and 1,200-1,500 euros in Bucharest. Examples of prices:

In Bucharest, a two-bedroom apartment with an area of 46 sq. m. costs 58,900 euros;

In Iași or Timișoara, an apartment with an area of 31 sq. m. is available for 28,000–35,000 euros;

In rural areas, 100-square-meter houses can be found for 50,000 euros.

Bucharest. Photo: Freepik

It is worth noting that Bucharest is actively developing, attracting foreign investment in infrastructure. However, buying real estate does not give the right to a residence permit, which can be a disadvantage for migrants.

Poland: affordability and stability

Poland attracts investors with its stable economy and moderate prices. The average price per square meter is 1,975 euros, but outside Warsaw you can find offers from 1,000 euros/sqm. For example:

in Łódź, an apartment with an area of 35 sq. m. costs from 40,000 euros;

in Warsaw, apartments start from 50 000-60 000 euros for 30-35 sq. m;

in Krakow, a one-bedroom apartment with an area of 50 sq. m. is available for 70,000 euros.

Lodz. Photo: Tomasz Stańczak

Poland offers a high standard of living, developed infrastructure, and access to the Schengen Area. Real estate in cities such as Łódź and Kraków has high rental potential.

Latvia: cheap housing in the Schengen area

Latvia is an ideal option for those looking for affordable housing in Northern Europe. In Riga, prices for new buildings start at €1,500 per square meter, but outside the capital, you can find offers starting at €300 per sq.m. Examples:

in Daugavpils, a one-bedroom apartment with an area of 30 sq. m. costs from 12,000 euros;

in Riga, an apartment with an area of 40 sq. m. is available for 40,000-60,000 euros;

in Jurmala, a one-bedroom apartment with an area of 50 sq. m. starts at 70,000 euros.

Riga. Photo: britannica.com

Investors are attracted to the opportunity to obtain a residence permit by purchasing real estate for 250,000 euros or more. Latvia is also a member of the EU and the Schengen Area.

Albania: the new star of the real estate market

Albania, although not a member of the EU, is rapidly gaining popularity due to its low prices and tourist potential. The average price per square meter is 600-900 euros, and in Tirana - from 1,000 euros. Average prices for apartments are as follows:

in Tirana, an apartment with an area of 40 sq.m. costs from 40,000 euros;

in Durres, an apartment by the sea with an area of 35 sq. m. is available for 25,000-30,000 euros;

in Vlora, a two-bedroom apartment with an area of 50 sq. m. starts at 45,000 euros.

Albania. Photo: Freepik

Albania boasts beautiful beaches, low taxes, and a booming tourism sector. Housing near the coast is ideal for renting to tourists.

As it was reported, investing in real estate remains one of the most reliable ways to grow your wealth in Europe. During periods of economic instability when financial markets fluctuate, real estate offers stability and the potential for passive income. Due to its high liquidity, relative predictability, and potential for value growth, this asset becomes more and more attractive for investors.

Also, Northern Cyprus has become an even more attractive destination for foreign investors thanks to its Mediterranean climate, picturesque beaches, and affordable real estate prices, which have now been supplemented by new advantages. Recent changes to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus's legislation have greatly simplified the process of purchasing real estate for non-EU citizens and Turkish Cypriots.