Why a balcony in a private house is a waste of space and money

Private house with a balcony. Photo: dniprobud.com.ua

After living in their house for a year, owners often rethink their architectural decisions. Analyzing what works and what doesn't, many come to the conclusion that some elements of the house are useless. Experience has shown that one of these elements is the balcony. In a private house, this space loses its functionality and becomes more decorative than practical.

Ukr.Media writes that in high-rise buildings, balconies serve many purposes, from storing seasonal items to providing a place to enjoy evening coffee with a view of the city. However, the situation changes dramatically in a private house.

The balcony turned out to be ballast

For instance, a two-story single-family home has a spacious 2-by-4-meter balcony with a picturesque forest view. At first glance, the wooden floor and lack of glazing and insulation seemed perfect. However, the owners only used it a few times a year.

Why did this happen? In a private home, new opportunities arise that render a balcony unnecessary. A spacious garage and storage rooms have replaced the balcony as a storage space. For relaxation, the family prefers other areas that turned out to be more comfortable and functional. The balcony, which initially seemed like a romantic addition, remained empty and unused. This raises the question: Was it worth building?

The terrace is the heart of a family vacation

In contrast, the summer terrace has become the heart of family life. With benches, a table, electricity, and an audio system, it is ideal for daily use. Connected to the kitchen and living room, the terrace provides easy access and feels like a natural extension of the house.

Here, families spend mornings over coffee, evenings with friends, and rainy days wrapped in blankets. Unlike a balcony, a terrace is protected from the weather, allowing it to be used in any season.

The terrace has replaced the balcony as a place to relax and has become a versatile space for various activities. For instance, children can play outside while adults enjoy a barbecue or read a book while listening to the sounds of nature. This space adapts to the family's needs, making it much more practical than a balcony, which requires additional effort to use, such as glazing or insulating it.

A balcony is an unnecessary expense

Building a balcony in a private home incurs additional costs for materials and labor and requires regular maintenance. An unprotected balcony wears out quickly due to rain and snow, and the wooden floor requires periodic repair or refinishing. For older people who value comfort and practicality, climbing up to the second floor for the balcony can be inconvenient, especially if there is a terrace on the ground floor.

Additionally, balconies take up space that could be used more efficiently. This space could be used to build an additional room, a dressing room, or to expand the terrace. After analyzing the costs, the homeowners concluded that the balcony did not meet their expectations, proving that stereotypes about the "perfect home" can lead to impractical solutions.

Is a balcony in a private house a status symbol or an archaism?

The desire to have a balcony may be partly a legacy of urban life. In the city, it is often the only place to experience "contact with nature". However, in a private home, this contact is present daily — in the yard, on the porch, and near the flowerbed. Therefore, the balcony loses its uniqueness.

Therefore, the appropriateness of balconies in modern private construction requires rethinking. When planning a construction project, focus on areas that integrate into everyday life and adapt to the residents' real needs.

