Apartments for rent in Paris in April 2025: prices and trends

Paris is a dream city where romance is combined with high housing prices. Renting an apartment in the French capital remains one of the most expensive in Europe, but demand continues to grow. In April 2025, the rental market continues to grow, driven by seasonality, inflation, and government regulation.

According to the HousingAnywhere platform data, rental prices in Paris depend on the neighbourhood, size of the apartment, condition of the property (furnished or not), and proximity to the metro or attractions.

One-room apartments (studios or 1 bedroom, 20-40 sq. m)

Average price: EUR 1,300-1,600 per month.

Most expensive neighbourhoods: 1st, 4th, 7th, 8th (Louvre, Marais, Champs Élysées, Eiffel Tower) — from EUR 1,600 to 2,200. For example, a studio near the Louvre can cost EUR 2,000.

Louvre. Photo: architectmagazine.com

Cheapest neighbourhoods: 19th, 20th (Belleville, Ménilmontant) — EUR 900-1,200. In remote areas, such as Porte de la Chapelle, you can find a studio for EUR 850-1,000.

Belleville. Photo: Unsplash

Two-room apartments (1 bedroom + living room, 40-70 sq. m)

Average price: EUR 1,800-2,400 per month.

Most expensive neighbourhoods: 6th, 8th, 16th (Saint-Germain, Passy) — EUR 2,500-3,500. In the prestigious 16th neighbourhood, a two-bedroom apartment can cost EUR 3,200.

Passy. Photo: Chivista

Cheapest neighbourhoods: 13th, 18th (Montmartre, Château Rouge) — EUR 1,500-1,900. For example, in the 18th neighbourhood near the Marx Dormoy metro station, you can rent for EUR 1,600.

Montmartre. Photo: Unsplash

Three-room apartments (2 bedrooms + living room, 70-100 sq. m)

Average price: EUR 2,800-4,000 per month.

Most expensive neighbourhoods: 7th, 8th (near the Elysee Palace, Eiffel Tower) — EUR 4,500-6,000. In the 7th neighbourhood, a three-bedroom apartment near the Seine embankment can cost EUR 5,500.

Eiffel Tower. Photo: Unsplash

Cheapest neighbourhoods: 12th, 19th (Buttes Chaumont, La Villette) — EUR 2,200-3,000. In the 12th neighbourhood near the Nation metro station, a three-bedroom apartment costs about EUR 2,400.

Nation metro station. Photo: Sigoise

It should be noted that furnished apartments are on average 5-10% more expensive than unfurnished ones. For example, a furnished studio in the 11th neighbourhood (Bastille) costs EUR 1,400, while an unfurnished one costs EUR 1,300.

How rental prices have changed in Paris

Over the past six months, the rental market in Paris has remained relatively stable due to government controls that limit rent increases to 3.5% per annum.

One-room apartments: prices increased by 2-3%. The largest growth (+4%) was observed in the central neighbourhoods (1st, 4th), where demand from tourists and students remains high. In remote areas (19th, 20th), prices remained almost unchanged.

Two-room apartments. The price increase was 1.5-2.5%. In the prestigious neighbourhoods (6th, 16th), prices increased by 3%, while in the 13th and 18th neighbourhoods they remained stable.

Three-room apartments. Prices increased the least, by 1-2%. In remote areas (12th and 19th neighbourhoods), the growth was minimal (0.5-1%), which is explained by lower demand for large apartments among tenants.

Seasonality also has an impact: in September-October 2024, prices rose due to the start of the academic year, when students were actively looking for accommodation. In the winter months (December 2024 — February 2025), demand declined slightly, which restrained price growth. Now, the approaching tourist season may push prices up again.

Tips for tenants

Look in advance. Demand for apartments in Paris exceeds supply, especially in the centre. Start your search 2-3 months before you move, using specialized platforms.

Check the contract. In France, rents are regulated and price increases are limited. If the price seems too high, contact the local authorities.

Consider remote areas. The 12th, 19th, or 20th neighbourhoods offer lower prices and good transport links.

Rent unfurnished accommodation. It is 5-10% cheaper.

Avoid peak seasons. September-October and May-June are periods of high demand, when prices rise.

