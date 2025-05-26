Easy real estate — where to buy housing on simplified terms

Northern Cyprus. Photo: CyprusMail

Northern Cyprus is known for its Mediterranean climate, picturesque beaches, and affordable real estate prices. In 2025, it became even more attractive to foreign buyers. Recent changes to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus's (TRNC) legislation have greatly simplified the conditions for purchasing real estate for non-EU citizens and non-Turkish Cypriots.

These changes address key restrictions that previously hindered foreign investment in the housing sector, and they are intended to make the region more appealing to foreign investors, according to CyprusMail.

Advertisement

The new rules are already in effect, impacting both individuals and companies looking for stable alternative investments. With its attractive tax policies and low cost of living, Northern Cyprus is steadily emerging as a new hotspot for foreign capital.

New rules mean more real estate and fewer restrictions

Previously, non-Turkish citizens and non-Turkish Cypriots could only purchase one housing unit — either an apartment or a private house. Additionally, the maximum size of the land plot under the house could not exceed 2,500 square meters.

The updated legislation significantly eases these restrictions

A foreigner now has the right to buy up to two private houses or three apartments.

The maximum permitted area of the land plot under the house has increased to 3,000 square meters.

Citizens of countries that officially recognize the TRNC, including Turkey, have been granted even wider opportunities: up to three houses or six apartments.

These steps attempt to revitalize the real estate market and make Northern Cyprus more attractive to international buyers, especially in the context of competition in the Mediterranean region.

Who will benefit the most?

Obviously, Turkish citizens will benefit the most. They are permitted to own twice as many properties as other foreigners. This is due to the close political ties between Ankara and the TRNC, as well as the desire to stimulate domestic investment.

However, the changes will also benefit buyers from Europe and other countries who are considering Northern Cyprus as an alternative to crowded, expensive markets like those in Spain, Italy, and Portugal. The expanded limits allow investors to build housing portfolios for rent or resale.

Here's how the market is reacting: the first results are already in

Statistics confirm that interest in real estate is growing. In April 2025, 1,404 real estate purchase and sale transactions were completed, a 3% increase from April 2024 (1,366 transactions).

The level of Cypriot activity remained stable: There were 852 transactions, compared to 855 a year earlier. However, foreign buyers showed significant recovery with 522 transactions, an 8% increase from a year ago.

Since the beginning of 2025, foreigners have concluded a total of 2,223 transactions, showing a 13% increase. Limassol led the way regionally with a 25% increase, followed by Larnaca (+13%) and Paphos (+6%).

Interest from Europeans is growing

Citizens of European Union countries demonstrate unique dynamics. In April 2025, they completed 186 transactions, 28% more than in April 2024. In the first quarter, the number of transactions increased to 724, up 29% year-over-year.

Non-EU nationals also consistently demonstrate high activity: 366 transactions in April and 1,499 in the first four months of 2025, a 7% increase from 2024.

Legal aspects: what you need to know

Despite the simplified conditions, foreign buyers must consider certain legal nuances. Purchase and sale agreements are governed by local law, which requires contracts to be registered with state authorities.

Some land plots, especially those near military zones, may be restricted for foreigners. To mitigate risks, experts recommend hiring local lawyers to verify the legal aspects of the transaction and tax obligations.

As a reminder, we reported that in April 2025, the Italian real estate market shown steady price growth, driven by high demand, limited supply and the impact of short-term rentals.

Also, analysts have ranked the cities where buying a home in prestigious neighborhoods requires a fortune. From Monaco to Los Angeles, these are the world's most expensive cities.