Concessional mortgage in the UK — what are the conditions for foreigners in 2025?

The UK remains one of the most attractive real estate markets in Europe. It boasts rising prices, investor activity, a relatively predictable legal system, and mortgage programs available to foreigners.

According to the Finance portal, the average cost of housing in the UK has reached £270,000, equivalent to approximately $335,000 USD. The largest price increases were recorded in northwest England (+29.4%) and Scotland (+25.8%). Paradoxically, these regions are now considered promising places to buy because there is still a balance between the price of housing and the availability of mortgages.

Here's what you need to know before buying

Buying real estate in the UK is possible for foreigners, but it requires preparation and compliance with certain conditions. While the government does not restrict foreigners from purchasing housing, banks have their own criteria for issuing loans.

Mortgage rates range from 3-5% per year, and loan terms can be up to 25 years. Banks typically require a down payment of at least 25% of the property's value. Since the mortgage is in pound sterling, additional exchange rate risks should be taken into account.

What are the requirements for foreigners?

To obtain a mortgage loan, a foreign buyer must:

Have a visa that allows for a long-term stay, such as a sponsorship, work, or student visa that permits them to work;

Confirm a stable income, usually a salary officially paid in the UK or abroad;

Have a credit history in the UK. The minimum rating period is usually 6–12 months.

Additionally, banks require proof of the legal origin of the down payment funds. These funds can come from earnings, savings, or a transfer from relatives. The funds must be held in a British account for at least six months.

Is it possible to get a mortgage as a foreigner in the UK?

Although preferential loans for foreigners do exist in the UK, they have their own nuances. For instance, banks may offer reduced rates to individuals with high credit scores or large down payments. Some programs, such as Help to Buy, may be available to foreigners under certain conditions, but they are more often intended for citizens.

Key banks that issue mortgages under these terms include HSBC and Barclays. According to these banks' representatives, the down payment percentage is determined on a case-by-case basis, taking into account income, visa status, and existing credit history.

Legal support is mandatory

Buying real estate in the UK involves more than just signing a contract and getting a loan approved. Almost every stage of the transaction is overseen by a conveyancing lawyer, also known as a solicitor or conveyancer, who:

Checks the property documents;

Accompany the purchase and sale transaction;

Represent the buyer's interests when interacting with the bank and registration authorities.

Without such a specialist, the transaction cannot be completed.

Practical advice for foreigners

Build a credit history. Open a bank account in the UK and make regular payments, such as for utilities. This will help build your credit score. Collect funds in advance. Ensure that your funds are legal and have been in the account for at least six months. Consult a lawyer. A qualified specialist can help you avoid mistakes during the transaction. Choose a region with affordable prices. Northern Ireland and Scotland may be cheaper than London. Research banks. HSBC and Barclays have experience working with foreigners, but other banks may also offer favorable terms.

