The best dog breeds for an apartment — which ones to choose in 2025

A dog on a couch. Photo: Freepik

Many people believe that living in an apartment building and owning a dog are incompatible. They argue that dogs need yards, fresh air, and space to move around. However, there are actually a number of breeds that can thrive in a small apartment if they are properly cared for and certain conditions are met.

According to TSN, even in a small apartment, you can create comfortable living conditions for a dog. The most important thing is to choose a breed responsibly, taking your lifestyle, schedule, and level of preparation for daily care into account.

Choosing a breed wisely: key criteria

Before deciding on a breed, consider factors that affect the comfort of both the dog and its owner in a confined space. The main criteria are as follows:

Size matters. Dogs come in various sizes: miniature (up to 4 kg), small (up to 10 kg), medium (up to 25 kg), and large (over 45 kg). Miniature and small breeds are typically best suited for apartments, as they require less space. Large dogs may struggle in confined areas, which can lead to health issues or destructive behaviors, like chewing furniture out of excess energy.

Dog breeds designed for apartment living

Yorkshire Terrier

This small, neat dog, which weighs up to 7 pounds (ca. 3,175 g), has long been popular among city dwellers. It does not shed, can use a litter box, and is easily trained. However, it does not have much endurance. Yorkies need to be groomed and handled with care because they are easily injured due to their small size.

Yorkshire Terrier. Photo: Freepik

Pomeranian Spitz

This compact dog weighs up to 7 pounds (ca. 3,175 g) and has fluffy hair that cannot be cut. They need to be brushed daily, but they make up for it with their charisma, intelligence, and good health. The Spitz can be dominant, so special attention should be paid to training.

Pomeranian Spitz. Photo: lapki.pet

Chihuahua

This is the smallest breed in the world, weighing up to 6 pounds (ca. 2,722 g). It will surprise you with its courage and energy. It easily adapts to any conditions and enjoys being close to its owner. However, if left untrained, it may exhibit jealousy and aggression toward other animals, as well as excessive anxiety.

Chihuahua. Photo: Freepik

Pug

Pugs are good-natured, gentle animals with balanced characters. They do not need long walks but are prone to obesity, so controlling their diet is important. They get along well with children and easily adapt to city life.

Pug. Photo: Freepik

French Bulldog

A companion dog with short hair, a strong build, and a calm disposition. He likes to be close to people and cannot stand loneliness, so he requires constant socialization. It is suitable for families with children, as it is friendly and easy to train.

French Bulldog. Photo: Freepik

Prague Krysařík

This is small, smooth-coated dog weighs up to 5.7 pounds (ca. 2,585 g) and is active and cheerful. It has a strong affection for people, does not like to be left alone, is well-trained, and gets along with children. He is ideal for those who spend a lot of time at home.

Prague Krysařík. Photo: Freepik

Basenji

This unique breed hardly ever barks, making it a great choice for apartment dwellers. This smart dog adapts quickly, gets along well with other animals, and loves children. The only drawback is that it doesn't like the cold, so it needs extra warmth in the winter.

Basenji. Photo: Freepik

