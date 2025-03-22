Gigi Hadid at Paris Fashion Week — Iconic Hairstyle of 2025

Gigi Hadid. Photo: Instagram.com/gigihadid

Gigi Hadid is at the heart of trends with her new look. At Paris Fashion Week, she stepped out for the high-profile Le Grand Dîner du Louvre event, looking truly luxurious. Her signature bob was still there, but with a new style and an incredible shade of hair that is impossible to miss, Cosmopolitan reports.

Gigi Hadid iconic hairstyle

This time, Gigi went for an "old Hollywood" look — waves with a little volume, like the movie stars of the last century. And at the same time, with a touch of the '90s that makes the whole look modern and a little daring. It's the perfect mix of retro chic and fashionable sass.

And the color is just wow. Her stylist Dimitris Giannetos, who works with stars like Kim Kardashian and Eva Longoria, called it Silver Tequila. It's something between silver and warm mother-of-pearl — a very stylish cool tone that looks expensive and unusual.

This particular color, by the way, was chosen specifically for her spectacular Jeremy Scott gown.

Hadid hairstyle. Photo: Instagram.com/gigihadid

Another feature is a smooth color transition from roots to ends. Not only does this option look vibrant and add texture to your hair, but it's also easier to maintain — you don't have to run to the salon every month.

By the way, old Hollywood styling is one of the hottest trends right now. Selena Gomez and Zendaya have recently been seen wearing this style on the red carpet. So if you've been thinking about changing your look for a long time, this photo is the perfect reference. The new season is the perfect time to refresh your style.

