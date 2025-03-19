5 Biggest Perfumes for Spring 2025 New Trends

A beautiful bottle of perfume. Photo: Pixabay

Update your spring spirit not only with new clothes, but also with a new fragrance. This season, fragrance brands have created true masterpieces: light, bright, with notes of warmth and inspiration. Citrus accords, floral delicacy and unexpected gourmand tones — each of these fragrances is designed to accentuate your personality.

Choose the one that appeals to you — RBC Ukraine shares a selection of five of the most interesting new products.

Discover new scents this Spring

Boadicea the Victorious Energizer

It is like a breath of spring energy. Lime, orange, lemon and grapefruit leave you feeling fresh and invigorated, while green notes and a light woody trail add harmony. Ideal for those who want to sound bright but natural.

A woman applies perfume to her skin. Photo: Freepik

Gleam Perfume Silver Minerale

A fragrance that evokes the sea air after rain. Here, metallic and aquatic notes create the effect of crystal clarity, while a citrus accent adds lightness. It is airy, fresh and extremely elegant — for those who appreciate sophistication in every detail.

Clive Christian Crab Apple Blossom

Imagine a spring garden with an apple tree in blossom and a sea breeze in the air. This fragrance combines fruity delicacy, light mistiness and refreshing transparency. It sounds delicate, sophisticated and very spring-like.

The girl sprays perfume around her neck. Photo: Freepik

Ex Nihilo Spiky Muse

This is a fragrance of contrasts. Sweet strawberry and rose meet spicy pistachio — it is unusual but very stylish. An ideal choice for bold and bright personalities who aren't afraid to experiment.

L’Arc Calda

If you want berry sweetness in a modern way, look no further than this fragrance. Champagne, lychee, strawberry and blackcurrant create a light, romantic atmosphere. Elegant but understated, it is the perfect companion to the spring mood.

Earlier, we wrote about which fragrances are currently in the spotlight because of their unusualness. We also reported which perfumes are chosen by men most often.