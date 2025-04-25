Top spring perfumes that last all day — long-lasting fragrances

The bride applies perfume to her body. Photo: Freepik

There is something special about changing your perfume with the seasons. With the arrival of spring, we want to leave behind all those heavy, deep fragrances that warmed us in winter and finally breathe in something light, fresh, a little floral, or even fruity. Although, to be honest, the main thing is that you like the fragrance, no matter what time of year it is outside. But there are still those perfumes that are created specifically for spring days. They seem to pick up your lightness and desire for renewal.

Novyny.LIVE is ready to name a few fragrances that sound especially beautiful in spring.

Advertisement

What perfumes have an incredible trail

They don't just have a pleasant fragrance — they last for a long time, leaving a delicate trail throughout the day. By the way, a little life hack: if you want the perfume to stay with you longer, be sure to apply it to well-moisturised skin — dry skin takes away the fragrance very quickly.

Guerlain — Joyeuse Tubereuse

It's like a walk in a spring garden, where flowers open to meet you. There is greenery and freshness here, but tuberose, jasmine, and lily are at the heart. And when the fragrance opens up a little, it will give you sweet notes of vanilla, sandalwood, and vetiver. Two perfumers, Dolphin Jelk and Thierry Wasser, conjured it up. And they did it to perfection, because this perfume is one of the most long-lasting among floral fragrances.

A girl applies perfume to her skin. Photo: Freepik

Narciso Rodriguez — For Her Musc Noir Rose

Do you remember how TikTok literally exploded last year because of this fragrance? It sold out faster than hot cakes in stores. It's a musky story with delicate tuberose, a little spicy pink pepper, juicy bergamot, and all of this is well felt. And it lasts a long time — until the evening.

Diptyque — Eau Rose

It is a rose, but not the one you imagine. It's fresh, almost airy, without being too sweet. Everything is simple: rose, lychee, black currant, and even a little honey. It's as if you're standing in a garden where roses have just blossomed, and there's a basket of fresh berries next to you. A very spring mood and lightness for every day are guaranteed.

A nice bottle of perfume. Photo: Freepik

Chanel — Gardénia

This is a fragrance that seems to have been created for a morning walk, when everything is still fresh and the sun is just beginning to warm up. Orange blossom and greenery at the start, followed by gardenia, jasmine, and tuberose, which open gradually and gently. And at the very end, a delicate trace of vanilla, musk, coconut, and sandalwood remains on the skin. Light, but persistent at the same time.

Earlier, we wrote about which perfumes have become popular thanks to TikTok.

We also reported on the ideal perfumes for spring-summer 2025.