TOP 3 Summer perfumes for women in 2025 — set to become iconic

On hot days, we want to breathe deeply and feel light and free. The same applies to fragrances. Heavy winter perfumes fade into the background. Instead, we want something fresh and airy that refreshes and cheers us up.

Novyny.LIVE has selected three fragrances that open up perfectly in the warm season.

Top 3 perfumes designed for Summer

Chanel Chance Eau Tendre

This fragrance is like a gentle hug — delicate and soft yet cheerful. From the first whiff, you will smell fresh grapefruit and juicy quince, which will immediately charge you with positive energy. Then, delicate jasmine and hyacinth come into play, offering a subtle, romantic touch. Finally, white musk and amber emerge, leaving a light, warm trail. This perfume creates an aura of freshness and femininity around you without tiring you.

Jo Malone London Lime Basil & Mandarin

Imagine a cool glass of lime mojito — that's exactly what this fragrance smells like. It's refreshing with a hint of tartness, as if it were made for hot weather. Citrus notes and green basil add an interesting, spicy depth. The fragrance has a universal appeal; it's easy to imagine it on both women and men. If you're looking for something unique with character, this is the fragrance for you.

Issey Miyake L’Eau d’Issey Pour Femme

This perfume is like clear water with a hint of flowers — very light and subtle. It evokes the feeling of freshness you get after a shower, as if you've just stepped out of a bathroom with the window open. It contains water lotus, freesia, and peony — flowers with a pleasant scent.

A hint of wood and musk in the base makes the perfume more stable without making it heavy. It's a clean, minimalist choice — perfect for everyday wear.

