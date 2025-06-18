Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Support the ZSU
Why vest tops are the fashion essential of summer 2025

Why vest tops are the fashion essential of summer 2025

Publication time 18 June 2025 13:17
The tailored vest trend: how to style the must-have piece of summer 2025
A girl in a vest. Photo: Freepik
How to wear the tailored vest this summer

This summer, the vest is no longer just a part of a formal suit. It has become a true wardrobe chameleon — adapting to your mood, style, and even occasion. The same tailored vest can easily fit your morning coffee date, an important office meeting, or a city cocktail evening. And that’s no exaggeration.

Novyny.LIVE explains why this piece is trending now.

How to wear the tailored vest this summer

Luxury brands like Saint Laurent, Prada, and The Row put vests front and center in their spring/summer 2025 collections. But street style stars proved this item is just as stunning off the runway. A fitted black vest paired with wide-leg white trousers and low heels is perfect for the office. Add bold jewelry and you’re ready for dinner out.

Things that always work for you
A stylish look. Photo from Instagram

For a more relaxed vibe, go for denim. Think Bermuda jean shorts, a vest worn solo, and sneakers — ultra-modern, effortlessly cool, and very summery. Linen vests are also on-trend, ideal for heat and lending a natural lightness to your look. Choose soft tones like white, beige, or sand — or go bold with blue, lime, red, or chocolate brown.

Suit vests are at the peak of popularity this summer
The suit vest is in trend. Photo from Instagram

This season’s vest is a multitasker: a top, a layering piece, or even the centerpiece of your look. Whether sharply tailored with strong shoulders or oversized and laid-back, the right vest expresses your mood. It’s the kind of item that gives you endless styling options — so if your wardrobe doesn’t have one yet, now’s the time to add it to your summer must-haves.

Previously, we wrote about the Olsen sisters’ wardrobe essentials.

We also covered the trend of wearing shirts unbuttoned this season.

fashion clothes trends clothes style
Juliya Pecherska - editor
Author
Juliya Pecherska
