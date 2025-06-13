Summer 2025 jacket trends you'll actually want to wear

A girl in a jacket. Photo: Freepik

A summer jacket is ideal when it's a little chilly outside or you need to look more put together. In the spring-summer 2025 season, designers have emphasized femininity and lightness. Strict masculine styles have taken a back seat, replaced by models with an emphasis on the waist, decorative cut-outs, straps, and unusual cuts.

What exactly is in fashion this summer?

Classic jackets for work and everyday wear

These models remain relevant, but with minor updates. This may be a slightly looser silhouette or a delicate fitted cut. Clean, simple colours are in vogue: white, blue. And also — laconic models with prominent shoulders that emphasize self-confidence without losing femininity.

Stella McCartney. Photo: Cosmopolitan

Lightweight, almost weightless jackets

For those looking for something sophisticated, a semi-transparent fabric is a great option. This jacket has a very romantic look and at the same time can functionally protect you from the cold. It is easy to combine with both a dress and regular jeans.

Akris. Photo: Cosmopolitan

Pastel shades

If you want color but not too bright, we recommend oil yellow, pistachio, or soft pink. These shades add freshness to your look and go well with any basic clothing, from skirts to trousers.

Litkovska. Photo: Cosmopolitan

This summer, a jacket is not just an outer layer, but an important part of your look. It can be businesslike or romantic, understated or unconventional. It all depends on your mood and which style suits you best.

