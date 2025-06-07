90s Top Trend Returns: A Must-Have Piece for Every Fashionista

The woman is smiling. Photo: Freepik

When the temperature rises, nothing beats wearing something light and breathable. Luckily, this season’s fashion is all about effortless style — and the standout piece is the thin-strapped tank top. A '90s favorite, it’s making a stylish comeback and winning over fashion lovers once again, writes Vogue.

Tank Top With Thin Straps From the 90s Is Back

In the 90s, fashionistas loved wearing tank tops with thin straps. The ease and simplicity that were popular then have become trendy again this season. So, the favorite of millions is confidently returning to the forefront of fashion.

Gwyneth Paltrow. Photo: Vogue

In the 90s, this top was a favorite of Kate Moss and Gwyneth Paltrow. Of course, such a thing is indispensable in the heat, thanks to the maximum exposure of the arms and shoulders. It can be successfully styled in everyday looks. For more restrained outfits, add a jacket or light shirt.

Kate Moss. Photo: Vogue

Minimalism has been in fashion for several seasons, and a tank top with thin straps is the perfect addition to this trend. Its nostalgic touch makes it especially attractive. It's an essential item for any woman's summer wardrobe.

Miley Cyrus. Photo: Vogue

Relevant and practical — this top should be in every fashionista's wardrobe in the summer of 2025. Combine it with pants, shorts or skirts to create looks for every taste.

