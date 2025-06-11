Summer look ideas with an unbuttoned shirt — how to style

A woman in a shirt. Photo: Freepik

This summer, an unbuttoned shirt is the perfect versatile piece to take you from coffee dates to the beach to the office. It's always helpful because it adapts to your mood and the weather — linen, striped, bright, or classic, you can wear it every day and look different every time.

Vogue writes about it.

Advertisement

The secret is simple: leave a few buttons undone to transform an ordinary shirt into a stylish accent. On hot days, wear it over a top or swimsuit with denim shorts and sunglasses for a Vittoria Ceretti vacation look. Or, to create a European vacation look, choose Bermuda shorts, a striped T-shirt, and some bright jewelry. A shirt works even better on the beach than a tunic or pareo. No need to be creative: Roll up the sleeves, throw the shirt over your shoulders, and head out for coffee straight from the beach.

The most popular shirts

Tie-dyed shirts with baggy pants

It's ideal for those who like a mix of comfort and style. A loose shirt, preferably made of lightweight fabric such as cotton or linen, is tied at the waist instead of buttoned up. Add wide-leg pants — cargo, linen, or palazzo — and you'll have a relaxed look with a hint of the '90s. It's suitable for a walk in the city or an evening by the sea.

Stylish combination for the summer. Photo from Instagram

A white shirt with Bermuda shorts

This is ideal for those who like a mix of comfort and style. Instead of buttons, a loose shirt (preferably made of lightweight fabric, such as cotton or linen) is tied at the waist. Add wide-leg pants — cargo, linen, or palazzo — and you'll achieve a relaxed look with a hint of the '90s. It's suitable for a walk in the city or an evening by the sea.

White shirt and shorts. Photo from Instagram

The shirt and shorts are made of the same fabric

It's like a summer suit, but not too formal. A shirt and shorts in the same color or print look very put together, even though the outfit is super lightweight. Wear it with a top or bralette underneath, and don't forget your sunglasses. It's perfect for traveling or morning coffee with a friend.

Summer set. Photo from Instagram

Oversized shirt with classic pants

It's all about balance. A loose shirt creates a casual effect, while restrained pants, on the other hand, add formality. A T-shirt or top provides the base for a shirt. The result is a calm, stylish look suitable for the office or a business meeting in a café.

Oversized shirt. Photo from Instagram

A shirt with rolled-up sleeves worn over a bikini

A classic resort look. Put on a swimsuit, throw on a light shirt, and roll up the sleeves. Now you're ready for a beach breakfast or a stroll along the sea.

Vacation classic. Photo from Instagram

This is a casual yet stylish look. The shirt also protects your shoulders from the sun.

We previously wrote about the type of shirt every fashionista wants.

We also discussed what to wear with a trendy denim shirt.