Denim shirt in 2025 — how to style a denim shirt this Summer?

In the summer, clothes should be beautiful and comfortable. They should also be lightweight and ready for any weather surprises. It can be hot, windy, or cool in the evening after a muggy day. This is where the denim shirt, the real hero of the summer wardrobe, comes into play.

It's like a Swiss army knife for clothing: once you put it on, it's ready to save the day in any situation. In the morning, it can be worn like a light jacket over a T-shirt; in the afternoon, you can tie it around your waist or wear it open over a sundress; in the evening — put it back on your shoulders when it gets colder.

Denim shirt is a basic item for the Summer 2025

A denim shirt can easily be combined with literally everything:

Linen shorts or leggings, romantic dresses, or boho sundresses.

White jeans or lightweight skirts.

Even silk — the contrast of textures is in style now.

A denim shirt. Photo from Instagram

In 2025, the most fashionable shirts are indigo-colored and straight or oversized with minimal details. They can be worn as an outer layer instead of a jacket and even over a swimsuit on the beach. Another popular trend is the total denim look: a denim shirt with jeans or a denim skirt. The key is to play with colors and fabric density to create a cohesive look.

A shirt that is always in trend. Photo from Instagram

If you don't have a denim shirt yet, it's time to change that. It will complement your wardrobe and become a versatile item you'll want to wear every day, whether you're in the city or on vacation. Summer is short, so make every outfit stylish and comfortable.

