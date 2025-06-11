Scarlett Johansson's secret grooming that Hollywood is talking about

Scarlett Johansson. Photo: Instagram/scarlettjohanssonworld

Even when she's not playing Black Widow or posing with Channing Tatum on the set of Take Me Home Tonight, Scarlett Johansson looks as if she's just returned from a spa vacation — fresh and radiant, with an air of perpetual restfulness. It turns out that this look isn't the result of an army of stylists, but rather five simple habits. They're ordinary, very human habits that anyone can adopt.

Eat This, Not That wrote about them.

Advertisement

Beauty Secrets from Scarlett Johansson

Morning with a serum

Scarlett doesn't start the day without her favorite serum, The Outset. She says her skin has literally gotten used to it and that every morning without it is like not having breakfast. This serum strengthens the skin, evens out its tone, and gives it radiance — a fact proven by both her experience and numerous studies.

There's not a single layer of foundation on her face

The actress admits that she only wears makeup on set. While she looks glamorous on screen with false eyelashes and foundation, in real life, she prefers a more natural look. On weekends, she leaves her skin in peace, wearing only a light lip balm and no foundation.

The foundation. Photo: Freepik

Sleep is her best beauty treatment

Scarlett admits that she loves to sleep. She also considers a short daytime nap to be salvation for the soul. "Fifteen minutes of silence, and I feel reborn," she says. This became especially important after the birth of her children.

Pilates

Pilates is her "reboot". She used to lift weights and do difficult exercises, but her body told her to stop. Now, she prefers smooth movements to avoid injury. Most importantly, after a workout, she feels energized, not tired. This is why she has been practicing Pilates for years.

A woman practicing Pilates. Photo: Freepik

Minimal skin intervention

Interestingly, Scarlett avoids professional facials. Why? Because her skin is sensitive and easily irritated, and prone to breakouts. She is afraid that someone else's hands will cause an unpleasant reaction. Therefore, she trusts only herself to care for her skin gently and carefully without unnecessary experimentation.

Earlier, we wrote about the summer items that dominate the Olsen sisters' wardrobe.

We also reported on Hailey Bieber's new 2000s-style hairstyle.