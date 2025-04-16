Don't wear this in Spring 2025 — Fashion dos and don'ts

A stylish looking woman. Photo: Freepik

This spring, it's time to clean out your closet a bit. Yes, right now, when the sun is already warming up and social media is exploding with fashionable images, it becomes clear that some things have already outlived their usefulness. They seemed to be a must-have until recently, but now they are a bit outdated. And this is normal — fashion does not stand still.

This is what WHOWHATWEAR writes about.

Advertisement

Some favorites stay with us for a long time (because they are comfortable, beautiful, and versatile), but others are better to put aside. To look fresh and not spend extra money, just replace them with something more relevant.

What to wear this season

Fewer ribbons — more lace

If we used to decorate everything with ribbons and ties, we now prefer openwork details. Lace is making a comeback, not in the form of romantic dresses of the past, but as a stylish insert or accent. It adds femininity to the look.

Capri goes on vacation

Cropped pants are a little boring, don't you think? Now the trend is for cigarette pants — straight, neat and visually making your legs look longer. They look understated and very modern at the same time.

Capri. Photo from Instagram

Motorcycle jackets — no, track jackets — yes

The short leather jackets that once saved every look are gradually disappearing. In their place are lightweight, comfortable, sporty styles that add a relaxed vibe. They look especially cool with feminine things — a kind of game of contrasts.

Motorcycle jacket. Photo from Instagram

Fisherman's sandals are replaced with wicker ballet flats

Yes, this is no joke. Massive shoes are gradually losing ground, and lightness is taking their place. Woven ballet flats are comfortable, breathable and ideal for walking around town.

Wowen ballet flats. Photo from Instagram

Satin skirts are no longer "wow"

They shine beautifully, but are a little out of style. This spring, look out for pencil skirts. They've always been a classic, but now they're back in the fashion spotlight. Especially with an interesting texture or bright color.

Satin skirt. Photo from Instagram

Instead of blindly chasing every new trend, it's better to refresh your wardrobe thoughtfully — with care and good taste. Most importantly, wear what truly suits you.

Previously, we shared fashion anti-trends that made their comeback into 2025.

We also told you what items will be relevant for years to come.